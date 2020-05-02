OnePlus 5, 5T Android 10 open beta 2 update roll out begins

OnePlus recently released the first Android 10 open beta update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has rolled out Android 10 open beta 2 updates for these phones. The latest software update brings Android security patch for the month of April. It improves system stability and fixed general bugs, as per the changelog shared by OnePlus.

The latest Android 10-based OxygenOS open beta 2 update also optimizes split-screen operation experience. The changelog hasn’t mentioned anything else. But, the company is soon expected to push the stable Android 10 update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. The Android 10 update for this OnePlus phone will add features like improved privacy controls and more. You also get a brand new UI design that will offer beta users a much better experience.

Besides, it is important to note that Open Beta is not the stable version of the update, and might have potential risks. OnePlus will check the update for bugs and feedback from users before rolling out the stable version. Users are advised to back up their phone’s data before proceeding with the upgrade. The stable version could be released in the coming days or weeks.

To recall, both the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones were launched back in 2017. These OnePlus devices are powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset under the hood. Both the handsets offer a dual-camera setup at the back. The handsets were launched with Android 7 OS. Now, they are all set to receive the Android 10 update.

Features OnePlus 5 OnePlus 5T Price – – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.45GHz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.45GHz Processor OS Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Oxygen OS 4.5.0 Android 7.1.1 Nougat with OxygenOS 4.7.0 Display AMOLED display-5.5 inches-full HD (1920*1080 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED Display-6.01-inches-full HD+ (2160×1080 pixels) Internal Memory 64 GB, 6 GB RAM 64GB, 6GB RAM Rear Camera dual camera 16 MP + 20 MP with Dual LED Flash 16 MP + 20 MP with f/1.7 Aperture, Dual LED Flash Front Camera 16 MP with HDR, Screen Flash, Smile Capture, Face Beauty 16 MP with f/2.0 Aperture Battery 3300 mAh battery 3300 mAh Battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A) Dash Charge (5V 4A)