OnePlus 5, 5T beta update brings June security patches, Digital Wellbeing and more

OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T have received June security patches, Digital Wellbeing, Fnatic mode and more with the latest OxygenOS beta update.

  Published: June 13, 2019 9:36 AM IST
OnePlus has rolled out the latest OxygenOS Open beta updates for its smartphones almost every two weeks. Now, the company has released the OxygenOS beta update for the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T. OnePlus 5 users will get OxygenOS Open Beta 34 update, while OnePlus 5T owners will receive Open Beta 32 update. It brings the latest Android security patch for the month of June.

Furthermore, OnePlus 5 series has also received OnePlus 7 Pro‘s Fnatic mode. This feature helps boost the performance and the network reception to deliver an “immersive gaming experience”. With the update, users also get the Digital Wellbeing feature, which helps keep the track of the times and ways of use of the smartphone.

Additionally, the update also adds a Wind Down feature, which helps cut down phone usage during bedtime by changing the screen’s color to grayscale, XDA reports. Moreover, features like Zen Mode, DC Dimming, RAM Boost and Screen Recorder are also expected to make their way to OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T soon.

Besides, OnePlus 5 series users can get the Open Beta update via OTA (Over-the-Air), if they have the latest Open Beta installed. Notably, both the OnePlus phones will also receive Google’s next Android Q OS. Separately, OnePlus recently rolled out OxygenOS 9.0.6 update for the OnePlus 5 series. The latest update brought Quick Pairing support for Bullets Wireless 2. This will make pairing the Bullets Wireless 2 with OnePlus devices a breeze.

OnePlus also revealed that it has also integrated the Feedback took in the stable version of OxygenOS. As part of the update, the company also resolved a problem with the automatic answering for Bluetooth headsets. Moreover, the devices also received the May 2019 security patch. Similar to most OnePlus software updates, this update was also pushed in an incremental manner.

To recall, both the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T were launched back in 2017. The smartphones are powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset under the hood. Both the handsets offer dual-camera setup at the back. The handsets were launched with Android 7 OS.

  Published Date: June 13, 2019 9:36 AM IST

