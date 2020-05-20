OnePlus 5, 5T get OxygenOS Android 10 Open Beta 3

OnePlus has just launched a new Open Beta version for its 5 and 5T users in the market. This new Android 10-based build brings the Open Beta version to 3. As part of the announcement, the company shared the details change-log highlighting all the changes that one can expect. Inspecting the changes, it looks like the company is focusing on bug-fixes rather than adding any new features. In addition to the change-log, the company also added instructions on how to update from the older Open Beta version. The post also includes instructions on switching from a stable version to Open Beta. Let’s check out the change-log for Android 10-based Open Beta 3 on OnePlus 5 and 5T devices here. Also Read - OnePlus hires ex-Apple executive Navnit Nakra in key role for India

OnePlus 5 OxygenOS Open Beta 3 launched; details

Company staff member Abdul B who is responsible for OxygenOS Operations posted the change-log in a dedicated post on the forum. First, let's talk about the changes that one can expect in the System in the new update. Open Beta 3 has optimized the system icons for call recording, mobile signals, and start-up animations. OpenPlus has also fixed a bug associated with accessing audio tuner after connecting the earphones. Beyond this, developers have also fixed a problem while sending or receiving messages while activating or registering UPI accounts. Moving to the camera, the company has also improved the stability of the camera app on the new build.

Watch: OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

Shifting gears, the company revealed that it has optimized the Wi-Fi transfer speed display in the Network details. Open Beta 3 also disabled the VoWiFi feature on Airtel. We are not sure about the reason behind this move. However, it is possible that OnePlus will reactivate this feature before rolling out the final version. The company also asked users to share their feedback or submit bug reports using the OnePlus Community app. OnePlus 5 and 5T users can head to the original forum post to check the installation or manual update instructions.

Features OnePlus 5 OnePlus 5 (128GB) Price 32999 37999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.45GHz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.45GHz Processor OS Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Oxygen OS 4.5.0 Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Oxygen OS 4.5.0 Display AMOLED display-5.5 inches-full HD (1920*1080 pixels) AMOLED display-5.5 inches-full HD (1920*1080 pixels) Internal Memory 64 GB, 6 GB RAM 128GB, 8GB RAM Rear Camera dual camera 16 MP + 20 MP with Dual LED Flash dual camera 16 MP + 20 MP with Dual LED Flash Front Camera 16 MP with HDR, Screen Flash, Smile Capture, Face Beauty 16 MP with HDR, Screen Flash, Smile Capture, Face Beauty Battery 3300 mAh battery 3300 mAh battery

