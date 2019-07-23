comscore OnePlus 5, 5T OxygenOS 9.0.7 update adds Fnatic mode, screen recorder
OnePlus 5, 5T OxygenOS 9.0.7 update adds Fnatic mode, screen recorder and more

The OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T's latest OxygenOS stable update adds a Screen Recorder app, Quick Reply in Landscape feature and a Fnatic mode. The update also brings the June 2019 Android security patch.

  Published: July 23, 2019 1:40 PM IST
Last month, OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones received the final OxygenOS Open Beta updates. The OxygenOS 9.5 update added the new Zen mode, while earlier betas offered Digital Wellbeing and Fnatic mode. Now, the company has rolled out an OxygenOS 9.0.7 stable update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. The update not only brings new features but also the June 2019 Android security patch.

The latest stable update adds a Screen Recorder app, Quick Reply in Landscape feature and a Fnatic mode. The new OxygenOS 9.0.7 update also resolves OnePlus 5 and 5T‘s speed dial issue, XDA reports. The Fnatic mode will basically help boost performance and network for playing games. The mode enables Do Not Disturb mode for all notifications and calls, enhanced process regulator, and network enhancements. Other features like Screen Recorder are self-explanatory. With this, you will be able to record the screen with internal sound included.

Furthermore, the Quick Reply in Landscape feature will let users reply to messages in the landscape without blocking the whole screen. However, this feature is limited to apps like Instagram, WhatsApp, WeChat, and QQ. Besides, both the 2017 OnePlus devices are expected to soon get additional features like DC Dimming and RAM Boost. The Chinese company has reportedly promised an Android Q update for both OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T.

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T features, specifications

The OnePlus 5 features a 5.5-inch full-HD AMOLED screen with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core 2.45GHz SoC, paired with a 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. On the photography front, there is a combination of a 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel dual rear cameras. Up front, the handset packs a 16-megapixel selfie camera. This OnePlus device offers a 3,300mAh battery with support for Dash Charge.

The OnePlus 5T, on the other hand, comes with a 6.01-inch Full Optic AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution. It is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor. The SoC is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. There is a 16-megapixel sensor at the back, which is accompanied by a 20-megapixel camera. The phone is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

Features OnePlus 5 OnePlus 5T
Price 32999 32999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.45GHz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.45GHz Processor
OS Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Oxygen OS 4.5.0 Android 7.1.1 Nougat with OxygenOS 4.7.0
Display AMOLED display-5.5 inches-full HD (1920*1080 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED Display-6.01-inches-full HD+ (2160×1080 pixels)
Internal Memory 64 GB, 6 GB RAM 64GB, 6GB RAM
Rear Camera dual camera 16 MP + 20 MP with Dual LED Flash 16 MP + 20 MP with f/1.7 Aperture, Dual LED Flash
Front Camera 16 MP with HDR, Screen Flash, Smile Capture, Face Beauty 16 MP with f/2.0 Aperture
Battery 3300 mAh battery 3300 mAh Battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A) Dash Charge (5V 4A)

  Published Date: July 23, 2019 1:40 PM IST

