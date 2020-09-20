comscore OnePlus 5, 5T updates delayed due to Oxygen OS snag | BGR India
OnePlus 5, 5T updates delayed due to Oxygen OS snag

OnePlus confirms delays to the OnePlus 5 series since the Android 10 update. The team has hit a snag with the communication module, hence delaying the update for the phone.

  Published: September 20, 2020 1:48 PM IST
oneplus 5t star wars

If you are still on a OnePlus 5 or OnePlus 5T, chances are that you may have encountered delayed updates to the device. OnePlus now itself confirms those delays owing to a snag with the next update. The pending software update to the OnePlus 5 and 5T have been put on hold to avoid serious bugs and issues on the device. The company promises that it is working with partners to sort the issue. Also Read - OnePlus 8T 5G launch happening “soon”, promises faster performance

In the OnePlus forums, Oxygen OS Product Lead Gary C has confirmed the team is at work to deliver the update as fast as it can. The problem still isn’t solved and hence, the rollout could be delayed. “When we tested this version internally, we found a serious bug related to the communication module. The team evaluates this issue can seriously affect the user experience. Moreover, this issue required a lot of back and forth with communication carrier to solve the problems collaboratively, considerably delaying the release.” Also Read - OnePlus Buds app likely to support other Android phones soon

MIUI 12: Here’s the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

Software niggles are a common issue with older handsets and given that the OnePlus 5 series is from 2017, it could take time. The OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T got three years of software upgrades and a fourth year of support. Now in its support stage, these phones have got a few bugs that need a patch. Sadly, the patch is delayed as it has its own issues to deal with. Also Read - OnePlus 8T launch event may be set for October 14

OnePlus 5 series won’t get more OS upgrades

OnePlus last upgraded the OS on the OnePlus 5 series to Android 10 earlier this year. The upcoming Android 11 based Oxygen OS 11 update isn’t coming to these phones. Instead, it will be last OS upgrade for the OnePlus 6 series phones. The upcoming OnePlus 8T 5G could debut a stable version of Oxygen OS 11 before it is passed on to the OnePlus 8 series.

OnePlus Nord gets new update to fix Bluetooth connectivity issue

Upgrades in the Android universe is still not a big deal for manufacturers. OnePlus, Samsung and Google have now promised three years of OS upgrades before dropping support for a device. This is regardless of the premium you pay for the Android flagships these days. On the other hand, Apple just delivered the latest iOS 14 update to its iPhone 6S from 2015.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: September 20, 2020 1:48 PM IST

Best Sellers