OnePlus has released an incremental update to OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. The smartphones are now receiving OxygenOS 9.0.9 with updated Android security patches and other fixes. In the changelog, OnePlus confirms that OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T are being updated to security patch for the month of October. The new version of OxygenOS also brings general bug fixes and system-level improvements. The OTA release will be available in a staged manner and a limited number of users will get it today.

The Chinese smartphone maker plans to expand the roll out to a broader set of users in a few days. The initial staged roll out is meant to ensure that there are no critical bugs before it becomes generally available to a large set of users. The OxygenOS 9.0.9 for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T is nearly a 400MB download and the big change is the update to October security patch. The Android security bulletin revealed that October patch brings fix for 8 known vulnerabilities. It brings fix for a critical vulnerability in the media framework.

OnePlus has also detailed plans for release of OxygenOS based on Android 10 to its devices. The company has already released OxygenOS 10 for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro and roll out is in process. The official release of Android 10 for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T starts November while OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T will get the update in the second quarter of next year. OnePlus is trying to support OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T for two years after the launch of the devices in 2017.

The OxygenOS 9.0.9 for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T does not come with a huge changelog. As an incremental update, it is expected to fix known issues and make the device work better than before. With Android 10 and Project Mainline, Google aims to release monthly security updates directly via Play Store. It is not clear whether OnePlus has agreed to let Google directly patch security updates.

