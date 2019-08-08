comscore August 2019 Android security patch for OnePlus 3, OnePlus 5 series out
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3 series smartphones updated with latest Android security patch

Most of the recent OnePlus smartphones now run the latest Android security patch. This patch fixes a bunch of vulnerabilities in the Android operating system.

oneplus-5t-vs-oneplus-5-screen-2

OnePlus is rolling out updates for a few of its older smartphones. These include the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, and the OnePlus 5T. The software updates are incremental in nature, and essentially focus on introducing the latest Android security patch.

OnePlus Android security patch update details

OnePlus is rolling out update version 9.0.5 for the OnePlus 3 series. The OnePlus 5 series, on the other hand, gets update version 9.0.8. Both updates introduce the latest August 2019 Android security patch for the respective smartphones.

The 5 series update also makes the process of taking screenshots smoother and faster. It also adds Zen Mode with optimized visual effects, and additional settings to select time duration. Lastly, it brings in a bunch of general bug fixes and improvements. The 3 series update only introduces general bug fixes in addition to the security patch.

OnePlus is among the first companies to introduce the latest security patch for all its recent smartphones. Other companies like Xiaomi, Samsung, and Nokia too have updated select devices with the latest patch. Lastly, the usual suspects like Google Pixels and Essential Phones too are on the August security patch.

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 5 features, specifications, Prices in India

Features OnePlus 3 3T OnePlus 5 5T
Price 27999 29999 32999 32999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core 2.35GHz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.45GHz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.45GHz Processor
OS OxygenOS based on Android Pie Android Pie (OxygenOS) OxygenOS based on Android Pie Android Pie (OxygenOS)
Display Optic AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Protection-5.5-inch-full HD (1920*1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Protection-5.5-inch-full HD (1920*1080 pixels) AMOLED display-5.5 inches-full HD (1920*1080 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED Display-6.01-inches-full HD+ (2160×1080 pixels)
Internal Memory 64GB, 6GB LPDDR4 RAM 64GB ; 6GB LPDDR4 RAM 64 GB, 6 GB RAM 64GB, 6GB RAM
Rear Camera 16 MP with f/2.0, PDAF, OIS, EIS 16 MP with f/2.0 Aperture, EIS, PDAF dual camera 16 MP + 20 MP with Dual LED Flash 16 MP + 20 MP with f/1.7 Aperture, Dual LED Flash
Front Camera 8 MP with f/2.0, fixed focus, 1080p video 16 MP with f/2.0 Aperture, EIS, PDAF 16 MP with HDR, Screen Flash, Smile Capture, Face Beauty 16 MP with f/2.0 Aperture
Battery 3000 mAh battery with Dash Charge 3400 mAh battery, Dash Charge (5V, 4A) 3300 mAh battery 3300 mAh Battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A) Dash Charge (5V 4A)

  • Published Date: August 8, 2019 9:45 AM IST

