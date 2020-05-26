comscore OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Android 10 stable update rolling out: Report
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Android 10 stable update rolling out: Report

Several users have reported on OnePlus forum that their devices have received the latest Android 10 OS.

  Published: May 26, 2020 6:05 PM IST
The OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T seems to have started receiving the Android 10 software update. Several users have reported on OnePlus forum that their devices have received the latest Android OS. Both the devices were supposed to get the Android 10 update in Q2 2020. This is the third major Android update that the brand has pushed for its 2017 OnePlus phones.

Both the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T were launched with Android 7.1 Nougat and are currently running Android 9 Pie. The brand recently released the Android 10 beta update for these phones, and users have now started receiving the stable Android 10 update. The firmware version number of the latest OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T are currently not known.

As per the screenshots shared by users, the stable update for the OnePlus 5T is 1.8GB in size. The update size of the OnePlus 5 is not unknown. The newly released update brings Android 10 features along with the new UI design. It brings enhanced location permissions for privacy. The company has also added a new customization feature in the Settings, which will allow you to choose icon shapes. This will be displayed in the Quick Settings.

OnePlus has also added a new Game Space feature. So, the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users can now add all your games in one place for easier access and better experience, as per the company. As per the changelog, users will now be able to block spam by keywords for Message. One will just have to head to Messages > Spam > Settings > Blocking settings. This software update also adds back gestures on the left and right side of the phone. The company has also added a bottom navigation bat to allow switching left or right for recent apps.

  • Published Date: May 26, 2020 6:05 PM IST

