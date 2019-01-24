OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T getting Android Pie-based OxygenOS 9.0.3 update

It’s been barely three months since OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6T, and everyone is already looking forward to the next ‘flagship killer’. However, what’s good is that the company is continuing to support and improve its previous-generation smartphones with relevant updates.

To that end, OnePlus has just released a new update for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T, its ‘flagship killers’ from 2017. Bearing version identifier 9.0.3, the update is based on Android Pie-based OxygenOS, the custom UI overlay all OnePlus smartphones come with. It’s worth mentioning that the OxygenOS 9.0.3 comes a little over two weeks after OnePlus released OxygenOS 9.0.2.

According to OnePlus’ forums, version 9.0.3 primarily fixes some connectivity issues related to third-party apps. It also brings increased stability for sound settings, improvements related to system upgrades, optimizations for sRGB and display modes, random reboots when screen casting, and missing 4G VoLTE toggle. As is the case with most Over The Air (OTA) updates, this one is also rolling out gradually, and will take some to reach all OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T units in the wild. If you happen to have either of the two smartphones, you can manually check for the update under the devices’ settings.

Watch: OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Hands-On

Except for a few differences, the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T have identical hardware specifications. The smartphones are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC, paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. For imaging duties, they have a dual-lens primary camera system, comprised of a 16-megapixel module and a 20-megapixel module. The front-facing camera setup features a 16-megapixel module as well. All connectivity options are included in the package, with a 3,300mAh battery rounding off the spec sheet.