comscore OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Android 10 open beta update | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Android 10 open beta update
News

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Android 10 open beta update

News

The company has started rolling out Android 10 open beta update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. Read on to know more about it.

  • Published: April 27, 2020 12:35 PM IST
OnePlus-5T-Lava-Red-02

Last year, OnePlus confirmed that it will roll out the Android 10 update for all the devices after OnePlus 5. The Chinese smartphone maker has already released the latest Android OS to those who were on the company’s list. The OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T are the only phones that are yet to receive the Android 10 update. Both the handsets will likely get the stable Android 10 update in the second quarter of 2020.

The company has started rolling out Android 10 open beta update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. This means that these OnePlus devices will get the Android 10 update in the coming weeks once this rollout is successful. The newly released Oxygen OS update adds Android 10 features, including improved privacy controls and more. You also get a brand new UI design that will offer beta users light and fluid experience, as per the company.

Watch: OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

The changelog also includes Android 10 Full-Screen Gestures (5T only), new ‘Game Space’ feature, Smart display and also adds the ability to block spam by keywords for Message. This Build is only for OnePlus 5/5T unlocked Non-Carrier variants, so this update does not work with Carrier-locked models. The OnePlus 5T also get a hidden bar to allow left-right switches of recent apps.

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro new OxygenOS 10.5 update fixes curved screen sensitivity and more issues

Also Read

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro new OxygenOS 10.5 update fixes curved screen sensitivity and more issues

It is worth noting that Open Beta is not the stable version of the update. OnePlus will also check the update for bugs and feedback from users before rolling out the stable version. Users are advised to back up their phone’s data before proceeding with the upgrade. The stable Android 10 update could be released sometime in  May this year.

To recall, both the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T were launched back in 2017. The smartphones are powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset under the hood. Both the handsets offer dual-camera setup at the back. The handsets were launched with Android 7 OS.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 27, 2020 12:35 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5

5

32999

Buy Now
Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Oxygen OS 4.5.0
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.45GHz Processor
dual camera 16 MP + 20 MP with Dual LED Flash
OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5T

32999

Android 7.1.1 Nougat with OxygenOS 4.7.0
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.45GHz Processor
16 MP + 20 MP with f/1.7 Aperture, Dual LED Flash

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition launched: Price, full specifications
News
Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition launched: Price, full specifications
Xiaomi MIUI 12 is now official: A look at key features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 is now official: A look at key features

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Android 10 open beta update

News

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Android 10 open beta update

Samsung Galaxy A21s specifications leak ahead of launch

News

Samsung Galaxy A21s specifications leak ahead of launch

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro OxygenOS 10.5 update fixes curved screen sensitivity

News

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro OxygenOS 10.5 update fixes curved screen sensitivity

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Motorola Edge+ with 108MP camera is coming soon to India

Xiaomi MIUI 12 is now official: A look at key features

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition launched: Price, full specifications

Reliance JioMart launches WhatsApp Order Booking Service

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Android 10 open beta update

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Which one is better?

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Android 10 open beta update

News

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Android 10 open beta update
OnePlus 8, 8 Pro OxygenOS 10.5 update fixes curved screen sensitivity

News

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro OxygenOS 10.5 update fixes curved screen sensitivity
Xiaomi Mi A3 gets Android 10 update for the fourth time

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 gets Android 10 update for the fourth time
Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets Android 10 beta update

News

Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets Android 10 beta update
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8: What's different?

News

OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8: What's different?

हिंदी समाचार

Meizu 17 स्मार्टफोन के बारे में सामने आई खास जानकारी, जानिए क्या होंगे इसके बेहतरीन फीचर

PUBG Mobile Lite बीटा को 0.17.0 अपडेट मिला, Payload मोड के साथ कई नए फीचर्स मिले

PUBG Mobile : Arctic Mode में ड्रोन की मदद से हवा में उड़ाए कार, जानें क्या है ट्रिक

Mi 10 Youth Edition की कीमत लॉन्चिंग से पहले आई सामने, जानिए क्या होगा प्राइस

Samsung Galaxy A21s स्मार्टफोन बड़ी स्क्रीन और बैटरी के साथ होगा लॉन्च, लीक हुई कई जानकारियां

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

Features

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?
Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

News

Motorola Edge+ with 108MP camera is coming soon to India
News
Motorola Edge+ with 108MP camera is coming soon to India
Xiaomi MIUI 12 is now official: A look at key features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 is now official: A look at key features
Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition launched: Price, full specifications

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition launched: Price, full specifications
Reliance JioMart launches WhatsApp Order Booking Service

News

Reliance JioMart launches WhatsApp Order Booking Service
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Android 10 open beta update

News

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Android 10 open beta update