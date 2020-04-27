OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Android 10 open beta update

Last year, OnePlus confirmed that it will roll out the Android 10 update for all the devices after OnePlus 5. The Chinese smartphone maker has already released the latest Android OS to those who were on the company’s list. The OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T are the only phones that are yet to receive the Android 10 update. Both the handsets will likely get the stable Android 10 update in the second quarter of 2020.

The company has started rolling out Android 10 open beta update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. This means that these OnePlus devices will get the Android 10 update in the coming weeks once this rollout is successful. The newly released Oxygen OS update adds Android 10 features, including improved privacy controls and more. You also get a brand new UI design that will offer beta users light and fluid experience, as per the company.

The changelog also includes Android 10 Full-Screen Gestures (5T only), new ‘Game Space’ feature, Smart display and also adds the ability to block spam by keywords for Message. This Build is only for OnePlus 5/5T unlocked Non-Carrier variants, so this update does not work with Carrier-locked models. The OnePlus 5T also get a hidden bar to allow left-right switches of recent apps.

It is worth noting that Open Beta is not the stable version of the update. OnePlus will also check the update for bugs and feedback from users before rolling out the stable version. Users are advised to back up their phone’s data before proceeding with the upgrade. The stable Android 10 update could be released sometime in May this year.

To recall, both the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T were launched back in 2017. The smartphones are powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset under the hood. Both the handsets offer dual-camera setup at the back. The handsets were launched with Android 7 OS.