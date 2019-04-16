OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get OpenBeta 30 and 28 with April 2019 Security patch and more

OnePlus has just rolled out new versions of its OpenBeta builds for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. As part of the update, the company has some new features along with several bug fixes and improvements. Similar to past announcements about new OpenBeta builds, Manu J, OnePlus staff member responsible for Global Project Operations shared a detailed changelog of all the changes that one can expect from the new OpenBeta builds in a dedicated forum post. According to the forum post, the new OpenBeta 30 and OpenBeta 28 come with April 2019 Android security patch update along with improvements in the network speed display on the status bar.

In addition to this, the new OpenBeta builds also come with shortcuts in the Quick Settings section that corresponds to the given toggles and settings. This means that users could directly open the “Wi-Fi” section in the settings app after long pressing on the Wi-Fi toggle in the Quick Settings. In addition to shortcuts in the Quick Settings, the company has also added the ability for users to “quick reply” from the notification bar. Other features include adding a tutorial in the OnePlus shelf, adding the Parking location feature in the launcher of the device.

Watch: OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Hands-On

In addition to this, the company has also added a page indicator that will mirror whatever Icon pack is applied. As part of the announcement, the company also revealed that OpenBeta builds are beta in nature and may not be as stable as the official OTAs of the device. OnePlus reiterated that there builds are not final and users are accepting “potential risks” by installing these software builds.

The device maker also asked OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users to submit their feedback or any bug reports with the help of the OnePlus Community app. OnePlus clarified that the feedback and bug reports will help users in improving the final version of the software. The company reiterated that it has embedded the feedback tool inside the Community app to make things easier.