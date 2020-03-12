OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get OxygenOS 9.0.11 update: Check full details

The OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T phones have started receiving a new software update. The latest OxygenOS 9.0.11 update brings an Android security patch for the month of February. It also fixes the general bugs and improves system stability. The update doesn’t bring any new features or anything else. The OxygenOS 9.0.11 update is about 300MB in size.

If you haven’t yet received the latest software update, then you can check it via the phone’s settings section >system > system update. As is the case with OnePlus phones, this is an incremental update, which is why only a bunch of users will get the update initially. Once no bug is found, a broader rollout will take place in a few days.

Watch: OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

In case you are wondering, this OxygenOS update doesn’t bring an Android 10 OS update. Last year, OnePlus released the Android 10 update roadmap for its range of smartphones. The list revealed that the company will roll out Android 10 OxygenOS update to its OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones sometime during the second quarter of this year.

Besides, just recently, OnePlus pushed a new update for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G phone. The latest OnePlus 7 Pro 5G update enhances location permissions for privacy. The brand has also added a new customization feature in the phone’s settings. You will now be able to choose icon shapes that will be displayed in the Quick Settings. It adds inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back. OnePlus has also added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps.

Features OnePlus 5 OnePlus 5T Price 32999 32999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.45GHz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.45GHz Processor OS Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Oxygen OS 4.5.0 Android 7.1.1 Nougat with OxygenOS 4.7.0 Display AMOLED display-5.5 inches-full HD (1920*1080 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED Display-6.01-inches-full HD+ (2160×1080 pixels) Internal Memory 64 GB, 6 GB RAM 64GB, 6GB RAM Rear Camera dual camera 16 MP + 20 MP with Dual LED Flash 16 MP + 20 MP with f/1.7 Aperture, Dual LED Flash Front Camera 16 MP with HDR, Screen Flash, Smile Capture, Face Beauty 16 MP with f/2.0 Aperture Battery 3300 mAh battery 3300 mAh Battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A) Dash Charge (5V 4A)

Story Timeline