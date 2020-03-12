comscore OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get OxygenOS 9.0.11 update: Check full details
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get OxygenOS 9.0.11 update: Check full details
News

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get OxygenOS 9.0.11 update: Check full details

News

The latest OxygenOS 9.0.11 update for the OnePlus 5 series is about 300MB in size. It brings the February Android security patch.

  • Updated: March 12, 2020 4:59 PM IST
OnePlus-5T-Lava-Red-02

The OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T phones have started receiving a new software update. The latest OxygenOS 9.0.11 update brings an Android security patch for the month of February. It also fixes the general bugs and improves system stability. The update doesn’t bring any new features or anything else. The OxygenOS 9.0.11 update is about 300MB in size.

Related Stories


If you haven’t yet received the latest software update, then you can check it via the phone’s settings section >system > system update. As is the case with OnePlus phones, this is an incremental update, which is why only a bunch of users will get the update initially. Once no bug is found, a broader rollout will take place in a few days.

Watch: OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

In case you are wondering, this OxygenOS update doesn’t bring an Android 10 OS update. Last year, OnePlus released the Android 10 update roadmap for its range of smartphones. The list revealed that the company will roll out Android 10 OxygenOS update to its OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones sometime during the second quarter of this year.

Besides, just recently, OnePlus pushed a new update for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G phone. The latest OnePlus 7 Pro 5G update enhances location permissions for privacy. The brand has also added a new customization feature in the phone’s settings. You will now be able to choose icon shapes that will be displayed in the Quick Settings. It adds inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back. OnePlus has also added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps.

Features OnePlus 5 OnePlus 5T
Price 32999 32999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.45GHz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.45GHz Processor
OS Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Oxygen OS 4.5.0 Android 7.1.1 Nougat with OxygenOS 4.7.0
Display AMOLED display-5.5 inches-full HD (1920*1080 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED Display-6.01-inches-full HD+ (2160×1080 pixels)
Internal Memory 64 GB, 6 GB RAM 64GB, 6GB RAM
Rear Camera dual camera 16 MP + 20 MP with Dual LED Flash 16 MP + 20 MP with f/1.7 Aperture, Dual LED Flash
Front Camera 16 MP with HDR, Screen Flash, Smile Capture, Face Beauty 16 MP with f/2.0 Aperture
Battery 3300 mAh battery 3300 mAh Battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A) Dash Charge (5V 4A)

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 12, 2020 4:56 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 12, 2020 4:59 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5

5

32999

Buy Now
Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Oxygen OS 4.5.0
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.45GHz Processor
dual camera 16 MP + 20 MP with Dual LED Flash
OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5T

32999

Android 7.1.1 Nougat with OxygenOS 4.7.0
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.45GHz Processor
16 MP + 20 MP with f/1.7 Aperture, Dual LED Flash

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get OxygenOS 9.0.11 update: Check full details
News
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get OxygenOS 9.0.11 update: Check full details
Disney+ Hotstar now available in India: Price, shows and other details

Entertainment

Disney+ Hotstar now available in India: Price, shows and other details

Vivo S6 teaser hints at 5G connectivity

News

Vivo S6 teaser hints at 5G connectivity

Airtel beats Jio, Vodafone Idea in download speeds

Telecom

Airtel beats Jio, Vodafone Idea in download speeds

Microsoft to share more Xbox Series X and xCloud details in live stream

Gaming

Microsoft to share more Xbox Series X and xCloud details in live stream

Most Popular

Tecno Camon 15 Pro Review

Realme Band Review

Realme X50 Pro Review

Realme 6 Pro Review

Infinix S5 Pro Review

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get OxygenOS 9.0.11 update: Check full details

Vivo S6 teaser hints at 5G connectivity

Lava Pay launched as mobile payment solution for feature phones

Samsung launches new smart TVs in India, price starts from Rs 12,990

Escobar Fold 2 secret revealed by YouTuber

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get OxygenOS 9.0.11 update: Check full details

News

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get OxygenOS 9.0.11 update: Check full details
OnePlus 8 series will come with 5G connectivity

News

OnePlus 8 series will come with 5G connectivity
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T
Realme X50 Pro Review

Review

Realme X50 Pro Review
OnePlus 7 Pro 5G gets Android 10 with latest software update

News

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G gets Android 10 with latest software update

हिंदी समाचार

Disney+ Hotstar plans : सिर्फ इतने रुपये में मिलेगा डिज्नी प्लस हॉटस्टार का सब्सक्रिप्शन

रियलमी 6 प्रो या रेडमी नोट 9 प्रो मैक्स, कौन सा स्मार्टफोन खरीना चाहिए आपको?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6 : कैमरा, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और परफॉर्मेंस के मामले में कौन है दमदार

रेडमी नोट 9 प्रो से सस्ते में खरीद सकते हैं रेडमी नोट 9 प्रो मैक्स

सैमसंग ने शाओमी को टक्कर देने के लिए उसी के प्राइस में लॉन्च किए स्मार्ट TVs

News

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get OxygenOS 9.0.11 update: Check full details
News
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get OxygenOS 9.0.11 update: Check full details
Vivo S6 teaser hints at 5G connectivity

News

Vivo S6 teaser hints at 5G connectivity
Lava Pay launched as mobile payment solution for feature phones

News

Lava Pay launched as mobile payment solution for feature phones
Samsung launches new smart TVs in India, price starts from Rs 12,990

News

Samsung launches new smart TVs in India, price starts from Rs 12,990
Escobar Fold 2 secret revealed by YouTuber

News

Escobar Fold 2 secret revealed by YouTuber