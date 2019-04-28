OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get OxygenOS 9.0.5 update with April 2019 Android security patch

Last month, OnePlus pushed the OxygenOS 9.0.4 update for the OnePlus 5 and 5T smartphones, which brought in deep integration with Google Duo. Now, the company has rolled out the OxygenOS 9.0.5 build for the same set of devices. Furthermore, the latest update brings the Android security patch level for the month of April 2019. It weighs just 200MB in size, and offer improvements in the stability of the Phone app.

The update also fixes Parallel Apps and Gaming mode issues. The issue of parallel apps showing primary account, and download pictures in parallel WhatsApp has been fixed. The latest OxygenOS 9.0.5 update is a quite small update, which ensures and keeps a check on the security and reliability of the units. The update will gradually hit the OnePlus units, which are on the stable channel.

To recall, the Chinese smartphone maker launched both the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T smartphone back in the year 2017. The OnePlus 5T smartphone packs a 6.01-inch 2.5D AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core CPU, paired with up to 8GB of RAM/128GB of internal storage variant. The smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup, which comprises of a 16-megapixel sensor and a 20-megapixel camera. Up front, the handset is equipped with a 16-megapixel snapper with flash. In terms of connectivity, the OnePlus 5T includes dual-SIM with VoLTE support, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi and more.

Watch: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

The OnePlus 5, on the other hand, was launched with a 5.5-inch full-HD AMOLED screen along with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core SoC. It was launched with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage option. In terms of optics, there is a dual camera system with a 16-megapixel sensor and a 20-megapixel camera. It also bears a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It is kept alive by a 3,300mAh battery with support for the Dash Charge fast-charging format. The handset made its debut in two color variants, which is slate gray and midnight black.