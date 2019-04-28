comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get OxygenOS 9.0.5 update with April 2019 Android security patch
News

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get OxygenOS 9.0.5 update with April 2019 Android security patch

News

The latest OxygenOS 9.0.5 update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T brings the Android security patch level for the month of April 2019. It weighs just 200MB in size.

  • Published: April 28, 2019 2:03 PM IST
OnePlus-5T-Lava-Red-02

Last month, OnePlus pushed the OxygenOS 9.0.4 update for the OnePlus 5 and 5T smartphones, which brought in deep integration with Google Duo. Now, the company has rolled out the OxygenOS 9.0.5 build for the same set of devices. Furthermore, the latest update brings the Android security patch level for the month of April 2019. It weighs just 200MB in size, and offer improvements in the stability of the Phone app.

The update also fixes Parallel Apps and Gaming mode issues. The issue of parallel apps showing primary account, and download pictures in parallel WhatsApp has been fixed. The latest OxygenOS 9.0.5 update is a quite small update, which ensures and keeps a check on the security and reliability of the units. The update will gradually hit the OnePlus units, which are on the stable channel.

OnePlus 7 Pro triple-camera teased ahead of May 14 launch

Also Read

OnePlus 7 Pro triple-camera teased ahead of May 14 launch

To recall, the Chinese smartphone maker launched both the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T smartphone back in the year 2017. The OnePlus 5T smartphone packs a 6.01-inch 2.5D AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core CPU, paired with up to 8GB of RAM/128GB of internal storage variant. The smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup, which comprises of a 16-megapixel sensor and a 20-megapixel camera. Up front, the handset is equipped with a 16-megapixel snapper with flash. In terms of connectivity, the OnePlus 5T includes dual-SIM with VoLTE support, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi and more.

Watch: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

The OnePlus 5, on the other hand, was launched with a 5.5-inch full-HD AMOLED screen along with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core SoC. It was launched with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage option. In terms of optics, there is a dual camera system with a 16-megapixel sensor and a 20-megapixel camera. It also bears a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It is kept alive by a 3,300mAh battery with support for the Dash Charge fast-charging format. The handset made its debut in two color variants, which is slate gray and midnight black.

  • Published Date: April 28, 2019 2:03 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Airtel introduces Rs 48, Rs 98 prepaid data plans
News
Airtel introduces Rs 48, Rs 98 prepaid data plans
Xiaomi tops Indian smartphone market again

News

Xiaomi tops Indian smartphone market again

Samsung Galaxy J8 receives Android 9 Pie update

News

Samsung Galaxy J8 receives Android 9 Pie update

Samsung Galaxy S10 Series now starts at Rs 46,900

Deals

Samsung Galaxy S10 Series now starts at Rs 46,900

Samsung Galaxy A70 pre-order offers

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A70 pre-order offers

Sponsored

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

Realme C2 First Impressions

Realme 3 Pro Review

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get OxygenOS 9.0.5 update

Tesla CEO Elon Musk strikes deal with market regulators over tweets

Samsung expects to sell around 40 LED cinema screens Onyx in India by 2022

Oppo launches Marvel's Avengers version of F11 Pro smartphone in India

Airtel introduces Rs 48, Rs 98 prepaid data plans

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get OxygenOS 9.0.5 update

समाचार

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get OxygenOS 9.0.5 update
OnePlus 7 Pro triple-camera teased

News

OnePlus 7 Pro triple-camera teased
Amazon India Summer sale announced

Deals

Amazon India Summer sale announced
OnePlus 7 Pro pricing leaked

News

OnePlus 7 Pro pricing leaked
OnePlus 7 Pro 'The Lab' program announced

News

OnePlus 7 Pro 'The Lab' program announced

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp से चैटिंग के साथ कर पाएंगे पेमेंट

डेटा संग्रह की भारत की मांग जोखिमपूर्ण : मार्क जुकरबर्ग

गूगल कर्मचारी नई वेबसाइट पर कर सकेंगे उत्पीड़न की शिकायत

OnePlus 5 और OnePlus 5T को मिलने लगा Oxygen OS 9.0.5 अपडेट

Airtel ने पेश किए 48 और 98 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड डाटा प्लान

News

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get OxygenOS 9.0.5 update
समाचार
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get OxygenOS 9.0.5 update
Tesla CEO Elon Musk strikes deal with market regulators over tweets

News

Tesla CEO Elon Musk strikes deal with market regulators over tweets
Samsung expects to sell around 40 LED cinema screens Onyx in India by 2022

News

Samsung expects to sell around 40 LED cinema screens Onyx in India by 2022
Oppo launches Marvel's Avengers version of F11 Pro smartphone in India

News

Oppo launches Marvel's Avengers version of F11 Pro smartphone in India
Airtel introduces Rs 48, Rs 98 prepaid data plans

News

Airtel introduces Rs 48, Rs 98 prepaid data plans