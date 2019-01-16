comscore
  OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T open beta rolling out with new caller identification feature for Indian users
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T open beta rolling out with new caller identification feature for Indian users

The beta builds also introduce the January security patch and other improvements.

  • Published: January 16, 2019 8:51 AM IST
OnePlus has started rolling out a new open beta for its OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones. The beta builds come with version number OB25 for the OnePlus 5, and OB23 for OnePlus 5T. These updates bring in a bunch of improvements to the smartphones, as well as the latest security patch.

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T beta build new features

A look at the changelog reveals everything new that is coming with the latest beta builds. For one, they introduce the January Android security patch to both the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T. Other system level improvements include tweaked screen brightness control, improved color adaptation for the navigation bar when using third-party apps, and confirming pin without tapping √ for app locker.

OnePlus is also introducing improvements to the Launcher, Gallery, Phone, and Weather apps. Among all of them, the one feature that stands out is Caller Identification. This new feature has been developed for the Indian users only, and should help you avoid spam calls. Other new Phone app features include improved call history UI, deep integration with Google Duo, and a call history page for incoming calls from unknown numbers.

The Gallery app gets new features to create collection, copy and move photos, and also the ability to create new illustrations and design on blank pages. Besides that, the app also gets general bug fixes, and overall experience improvements. The Launcher gets a new recommended tools in the toolbox, and improved UI for category tags in the app drawer.

The Weather app too gets a bunch of improvements that include better and more accurate search results, more accurate weather descriptions, more data on the likes of precipitation, visibility, and pressure, and more detailed descriptions on the weather icon. Lastly, the OnePlus Switch app now supports migrating data from iPhones.

The two beta builds are bringing in a lot of improvements and new features to the OnePlus smartphones. Needless to say, beta builds such as these are unstable, and you should only opt to use them if you know what you are doing or can’t wait for the stable build. Speaking of which, it will be interesting to see when the company plans to roll these features out to all the users via a stable update.

  Published Date: January 16, 2019 8:51 AM IST

