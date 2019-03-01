OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Oxygen OS 9.0.4 with January security patch and Google Duo integration

OnePlus has just announced that it is rolling out a new update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. The update brings the version number of Oxygen OS to 9.0.4. The company took to its official OnePlus forums to make the announcement sharing details about everything new that comes with this new version. OnePlus staff member Manu J revealed that the new update comes with January 2019 Android security patch along with improvements to the OTA (Over the Air) upgrade process. He also added that the company has fixed some bug fixes in the system along with general improvements.

In addition to the bug fixes and security patch, the update also brings deep Google Duo integration to the system. OnePlus has already rolled the deep integration to OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T devices. The company also posted a dedicated post some time back explaining the reason behind the integration. Last but not least, the update also improves the stability of the network on both the devices. The company thanked existing OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users for their feedback pointing out that it helped OnePlus “better optimize” the new update along with improvements in “several key areas”.

The forum post about the update also asked users to reach out to the company with feedback regarding the latest update in case of any problem or suggestion. Similar to past updates from the company, OnePlus revealed that the update will be rolled out in an incremental manner.

This means that the update will only reach a small percentage of users on the first day. In case there are no problems reported by the users updating their devices on the first day, the company can roll out the update to the rest of the devices in the market. This way the company can ensure that no serious and hidden bugs slip out to all the devices in the market at once.