OnePlus 5T update rolling out: Price, features and more
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T OxygenOS 9.0.10 update starts rolling out

The latest OxygenOS 9.0.10 update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T brings the Android security patch level of December 2019.

  • Published: January 9, 2020 1:30 PM IST
OnePlus is known for its value for money flagship phones. But the brand also has a reputation for providing regular updates that fix bugs and get the latest features. The company is now rolling out a new OxygenOS 9.0.10 stable update for the OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T smartphones. The new OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T update brings the December 2019 Android security patch along with improved system stability and general bug fixes.

The OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T update takes the OxygenOS version to 9.0.10, and it is about 425MB in size. The update changelog doesn’t mention any newly added features. As an incremental update, it is fixing known issues and make the device work better than before.

The Android security bulletin reveals that December 2019 patch fixes a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework component. This flaw could allow a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.

OnePlus is rolling out the update in phases. Hence, it may take a while before reaching all OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T units gradually. Users will get an OTA update notification on their devices to download the update. Alternatively, users can manually check for the update on the phone using the OxygenOS Updater app.

OnePlus Android 10 update roadmap

Last year, OnePlus released the Android 10 update roadmap for its range of smartphones. The list revealed that the company will roll out Android 10 OxygenOS update to its OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones sometime during the second quarter of this year.

Ahead of the Android 10 update stable release, OnePlus is likely to introduce beta programs for the devices. The latest Android 10 OS brings a new system-wide dark theme, Live Caption, improved smart reply feature, and more.

The update will bring a gesture-based navigation system with its release. Google is also improving security and privacy with Android 10. Users can now let apps collect location data only when in use.

  • Published Date: January 9, 2020 1:30 PM IST

