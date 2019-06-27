comscore OxygenOS Open Beta: Final builds for OnePlus 5 and 5T | BGR India
  OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T OxygenOS open beta final builds rolling out with Zen Mode and more
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T OxygenOS open beta final builds rolling out with Zen Mode and more

OnePlus Staff member Manu J revealed the improvements and new features that OnePlus has rolled out with the new builds on OnePlus forums. The highlight is likely to be the addition of the Zen Mode. OnePlus has finally added Zen Mode on OnePlus 5 and 5T.

  Published: June 27, 2019 12:11 PM IST
OnePlus has just revealed that it is closing down the Open Beta program for its OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. The company just rolled out the final Open Beta builds for both the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. Considering that these are the final builds, the company has also rolled out the roll-back builds for users. This will help Open Beta users to roll back to a stable version of OxygenOS. These Open Beta builds for the devices have pushed the version number to Open Beta 35 for the OnePlus 5 and Open Beta 33 for 5T.

OxygenOS Open Beta 32 and 33 changes

Similar to past OnePlus OxygenOS Open Beta updates, the company has shared a complete changelog on OnePlus forums. The changelog paints a clear picture and prepares interested users for what to expect from the update. OnePlus Staff member Manu J revealed the improvements and new features that OnePlus has rolled out with the new builds. The highlight is likely to be the addition of the Zen Mode. OnePlus has finally added Zen Mode on OnePlus 5 and 5T, a feature that it initially rolled out with OnePlus 7 Series. OnePlus has also improved the Weather and Phone system apps.

Taking a look at the Weather app, users will notice improved scrolling and ease in rearranging or deleting Weather cards. Users can simply tap and hold on the cards to delete or rearrange them in the app. The new update also allows users to use the app regardless of access to GPS location. Moving to the Phone app, users are likely to notice improvements in app animation effects and contact search. OnePlus has also optimized the Quick Responses section while adding the ability to edit these responses. Beyond this, OnePlus also made improvements to the system stability along with numerous bug fixes.

Like any other Open Beta update in the past, the new builds will be rolling out in a phased manner. This means that if you have still not received the update then it is likely to reach your device in coming days. Given that these are the last Open Beta builds that both these devices will get, users are almost certainly going to use the rollback build. This will ensure that their devices received official stable updates in the future. One thing to note here is that the rollback build will wipe all the data from your device.

OnePlus 5 and 5T specifications

Features OnePlus 5 OnePlus 5T
Price 32999 32999
Chipset Snapdragon 835 SoC Snapdragon 835 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 5.5 inches Full HD 6.01-inches Full HD+
Internal Memory 64 GB + 6 GB RAM 64GB + 6GB RAM
Rear Camera 16 MP + 20 MP 16 MP + 20 MP
Front Camera 16 MP 16 MP
Battery 3300 mAh 3300 mAh

  Published Date: June 27, 2019 12:11 PM IST

