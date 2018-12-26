OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T get stable Android 9 Pie with OxygenOS 9.0.0 update

While nothing much happens in the week between Christmas and New Year in the technology space, it seems OnePlus is working tirelessly. Keeping up its reputation of providing the best software support in the Android space, the Chinese smartphone maker has brought Android 9 Pie to its 2017 devices, the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. While the new software version has already rolled out to the newer OnePlus 6 earlier this year, the OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 roll-out finally begins today.

The update, which brings OnePlus’ OxygenOS overlay to version 9.0.0, comes a couple of weeks after the release of the open beta versions that first introduced Android 9 Pie to the 2017 devices from OnePlus. The latest update brings the stable software version to the devices, which were launched on Android Nougat in late 2017, but were quickly updated to Android Oreo soon after.

Apart from Android 9 Pie under the hood, the update also brings the new UI for OxygenOS, new navigation gestures for the OnePlus 5T, the December 2018 Android security patch and other improvements for the camera, DND mode and gaming mode. The update size is about 1.7GB, and will see a gradual roll-out over the coming days. The update will be delivered as an OTA for users on the stable software path on the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T.

Notably, this shows OnePlus’ continued dedication to delivering software updates and tweaks meant to keep its phones running smoothly. While the 2017 range gets Android 9 Pie, many other manufacturers are still in the process of rolling out the latest version of Android for even their current-generation devices. The OnePlus 6 received Android 9 Pie through the Open Beta path back in September, while the OnePlus 6T launched with Android 9 Pie out of the box in November.