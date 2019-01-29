OnePlus 5 OxygenOS Open Beta 26, OnePlus 5T Open Beta 24 bring gaming mode enhancements and more

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is known for its ‘flagship killer’ smartphones, and it also has a good track record when it comes to timely software updates. The company offers ‘Open Beta’ software builds for those who want to try out the new software features before the official release. And while the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are the newer phones, the company hasn’t forgotten the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T that were released over a year ago.

OnePlus has started rolling out Android Pie-based OxygenOS Open Beta 26 for the OnePlus 5, and OxygenOS Open Beta 24 for the OnePlus 5T. The update brings bug fixes and performance improvements to the smartphone. OnePlus has also mentioned system level changes that the software version brings, which includes optimizations to the screenshot function, and support for quick reply when watching videos in landscape mode.

The changelog also mentions gaming mode enhancements, but OnePlus didn’t dive deeper to explain what changes it has made to the software. The company does mention that this being a beta software, its not stable, and can have bugs. Users who have already enrolled for Open Beta, and are on a beta software will get the update as an OTA (over the air).

Users running stable version of OxygenOS can head over to the downloads page (oneplus.in/support/softwareupgrade) to download the beta ROM. The page also has flashing instructions. OnePlus also notes that once you migrate to beta, you’ll continue receiving beta updates as an OTA, and to move to a stable version, you’ll have to do a clean install again.