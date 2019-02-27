OnePlus 5 OxygenOS Open Beta 27, OnePlus 5T Open Beta 25 bring gaming mode enhancements and more

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has released the new OxygenOS Open Beta 27 ROM for the OnePlus 5, and Open Beta 25 ROM for the OnePlus 5T. Based on Android Pie, both ROMs bring bug fixes and performance improvements to the table. In terms of new features, both ROMs add support for weather widget in clock, and also add gaming mode enhancements.

If you’ve enrolled for the company’s OxygenOS Open Beta, the new update will be available to download as an OTA (over-the-air). Alternatively, one can head over to oneplus.in/support/softwareupgrade to manually download the ZIP file of the latest ROM and flash it via recovery. The page also has flashing instructions so follow them carefully as even a single mistake could potentially brick your smartphone.

OnePlus notes that once you migrate to open beta, you’ll continue receiving beta updates as an OTA. Do note, as the updates are in beta, they are likely to come with some bugs. Ensure that you don’t flash the beta ROM on a smartphone that is your daily driver. Now, if you want to move to stable version, you’ll have to do a clean install again.

Meanwhile, MWC 2019 trade show is underway and OnePlus showcased its 5G prototype smartphone at a closed-door meeting in Barcelona. OnePlus is also working on its next smartphone, the OnePlus 7, and a latest report hinted that the company won’t be adding wireless charging feature. The usual upgrades such as a new chipset (Snapdragon 855), better cameras, new design, possibly with a pop-up selfie snapper are expected to be in tow.