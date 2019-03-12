comscore
OnePlus 6, 6T and OnePlus 5, 5T Open Beta builds with March 2019 security patch rolling out

OnePlus posted OxygenOS beta roll out information on its forums.

  Published: March 12, 2019 12:36 PM IST
OnePlus has rolled out a fresh set of Open Beta builds for OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones featuring latest March 2019 security patch. The company posted roll out information on its Forums noting OxygenOS Open Beta updates for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are now available to download, but OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T updates are still not live.

OxygenOS Open Beta updates for OnePlus 6 and 6T weigh about 1.6 to 1.8 GB (depending on phones). OnePlus has also clarified that the changes in OnePlus 6/6T are very incremental. For the current flagship, OnePlus 6T the Open Beta 6 update has got screen rotation improvements. The changelog mentions improved lock screen interface, improved sensitivity for screen rotation, and fix for SMS sending to select contact groups. Similarly, the OnePlus 6’s Open Beta 14 update notes same changes as the 6T.

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Oxygen OS 9.0.4 with January security patch and Google Duo integration

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Oxygen OS 9.0.4 with January security patch and Google Duo integration

In terms of the changelog for the latest Open Beta 28 for OnePlus 5 and Open Beta 26 for OnePlus 5T, these bring new animation for flight mode, optimized notifications for quick settings, optimized battery consumption and more. All the beta updates also have the latest March 2019 Android security patch from Google included in it.

Towards the end of February, OnePlus had rolled out a bunch of Open Beta builds for the OnePlus 6, 6T and OnePlus 5, 5T. The update had brought the version number of OxygenOS to 9.0.4 along with January 2019 Android security patch for OnePlus 5 and 5T. In addition, it also got deep Google Duo integration to the system just like OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T devices.

  • Published Date: March 12, 2019 12:36 PM IST

