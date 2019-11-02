comscore OnePlus 6, 6T Android 10 update with OxygenOS 10 roll out begins
The OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones have now started getting Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 update. Here is all you need to know.

  Published: November 2, 2019 4:15 PM IST
A few days back, OnePlus started rolling out the Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 open beta update for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T devices. Now, the company is seeding the stable build for both smartphones. The update is rolling out as an OTA (over-the-air). Here is all you need to know.

Android 10 update features

As mentioned by OnePlus on its forums, the update comes with new UI design, enhanced location permissions for privacy, and customization feature in Settings. You also get the new Android 10 full gesture controls, Game Space to have all your games in one folder. The Messages app also gets an option to block spam by keywords.

OnePlus 6, 6T Android 10 update detailed

Users at Reddit have reported that the Android 10 update is roughly 1.8GB in size. The update also bumps the Android security patch to October 2019. It seems to be a phased rollout, and some users have been able to get the latest Android flavor using a VPN and changing region to Germany.

To do this, download an app like Snap VPN from the Google Play Store. Select your region (Germany) and click on Go to connect. Now follow the below procedure to update your OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T.

How to install Android 10 on OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T

Step 1: To begin with, open the Settings app. If the update is available, it will show right on top of the list.

Step 2: In case the update is not available, tap on System Updates and Check for Updates.

Step 3: Once the update is available, tap on download and install. After the update is downloaded, tap on reboot. Your phone will shut down and reboot with the Android 10 update. (Do note, the process may take about 10-15 minutes to complete).

Have you got the Android 10 update on your OnePlus 6, 6T device? Let us know about your favorite features in the comments down below.

  • Published Date: November 2, 2019 4:15 PM IST

