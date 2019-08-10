The OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones have received a new big software update. It not only brings along the August 2019 Android security patch, but also a few OnePlus 7 Pro features. The latest OxygenOS 9.0.16 and OxygenOS 9.0.8 updates add an optimized pocket mode and a new Quick Reply option in Landscape mode. The latter can be enabled in the phone’s Settings section > Utilities > Quick Reply in landscape.

The units also received a new Fnatic mode that will basically help boost performance and network for playing games. The update also brings a fix regarding a problem with apps failing to respond. It resolves an issue to unlock apps successfully using fingerprint when the screen recorder is turned on. Moreover, it brings in general bug fixes and improvements as well.

OnePlus has also added a new password setting in Hidden Space. The OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users also get additional Zen mode features and support for DC dimming. the update also brings support for VoLTE/VoWiFi for Bouygues. As usual, this latest OTA update will be incremental. So the OTA will first reach a small percentage of users and other users will get it in a few days.

OnePlus users should receive a notification. Alternatively, you can also head over to the Settings menu to manually check for the update. The OnePlus 6T owners are getting the OxygenOS 9.0.16 update, whereas the standard OnePlus 6 units are receiving the OxygenOS 9.0.8 update. Users should ensure they have a good Wi-Fi connection and plenty of charge in the smartphone before initiating the update process.

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T price in India, specifications

Features OnePlus 6 OnePlus 6T Price 34999 37999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS Display 6.28-inch full-HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-2280×1080 pixels 6.4-inch full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 20MP Dual – 16MP + 20MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 3,500mAh 3,700mAh

