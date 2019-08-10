comscore OnePlus 6, 6T get new OxygenOS update with Fnatic Gaming mode
OnePlus 6, 6T get Fnatic Gaming mode, August security patch and more with latest OxygenOS update

The OnePlus 6T owners are getting the OxygenOS 9.0.16 update, whereas the standard OnePlus 6 units are receiving the OxygenOS 9.0.8 update. The OnePlus 6 series users also get additional Zen mode features, support for DC dimming and more.

  Published: August 10, 2019 4:37 PM IST
The OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones have received a new big software update. It not only brings along the August 2019 Android security patch, but also a few OnePlus 7 Pro features. The latest OxygenOS 9.0.16 and OxygenOS 9.0.8 updates add an optimized pocket mode and a new Quick Reply option in Landscape mode. The latter can be enabled in the phone’s Settings section > Utilities > Quick Reply in landscape.

The units also received a new Fnatic mode that will basically help boost performance and network for playing games. The update also brings a fix regarding a problem with apps failing to respond. It resolves an issue to unlock apps successfully using fingerprint when the screen recorder is turned on. Moreover, it brings in general bug fixes and improvements as well.

OnePlus users should receive a notification. Alternatively, you can also head over to the Settings menu to manually check for the update. The OnePlus 6T owners are getting the OxygenOS 9.0.16 update, whereas the standard OnePlus 6 units are receiving the OxygenOS 9.0.8 update. Users should ensure they have a good Wi-Fi connection and plenty of charge in the smartphone before initiating the update process.

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T price in India, specifications

Features OnePlus 6 OnePlus 6T
Price 34999 37999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS
Display 6.28-inch full-HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-2280×1080 pixels 6.4-inch full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 20MP Dual – 16MP + 20MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 3,500mAh 3,700mAh

