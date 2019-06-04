OnePlus 6, 6T get new stable OxygenOS updates, adding May 2019 security patches and more

OnePlus has released new stable updates for its OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones. The company has pushed the OxygenOS 9.0.6 update for the standard OnePlus 6 and OxygenOS 9.0.14 for the OnePlus 6T. The latest updates of both the handsets bring May 2019 Android security patches, coupled with a few other changes. The OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T owners should check their devices for a new OxygenOS update.

As per the changelog, the update will add support for Quickly Pairing with the Bullets Wireless 2 Bluetooth wireless earbuds. The Chinese company has also optimized the front camera of the OnePlus 6T. Furthermore, the issues like speed dial getting cleared, ringtones being outdated for contacts have also been fixed. OnePlus has also resolved the issue of loading credentials for Wi-Fi logins.

The changelog also mentioned that the update will also improve password confirmation UI for hidden space. The updates will also improve the stability and compatibility of Bluetooth. The newly released Oxygen OS 9.0.6 and 9.0.14 OTA updates will hit the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T devices gradually. You can check in the phone’s Settings section that whether or not you have received the update.

Separately, OnePlus recently released new OpenBeta updates, which added OnePlus 7 Pro’s new Zen Mode and Screen Recorder features for its 2018 devices. With the Screen Recorder feature is self-explanatory. The Zen mode will make your smartphone unusable for 20 minutes, so that you can take eyes off from your phone and rest for some time. As per the company, one will not be able to cancel this feature and all incoming notifications are muted for the mentioned time. This feature could be helpful for those who are addicted to their phone.

The recently released Open Beta updates for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T also improved the smooth-scrolling experience. It also resolved an issue with Facebook messenger notifications popping up in gaming mode. Besides, the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T were launched last year. Both the smartphones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. Unlike the OnePlus 6, the OnePlus 6T sports an in-display fingerprint sensor. The standard version of the OnePlus 6 features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.