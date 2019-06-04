comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 6, 6T get new stable OxygenOS updates, adding May 2019 security patches and more
News

OnePlus 6, 6T get new stable OxygenOS updates, adding May 2019 security patches and more

News

OnePlus has rolled out new OxygenOS 9.0.6 update for the standard OnePlus 6, and OxygenOS 9.0.14 for the OnePlus 6T. The latest updates of both the handsets bring May 2019 Android security patches, coupled with a few other changes.

  • Published: June 4, 2019 10:47 AM IST
OnePlus 6T Long Term Review (10)

OnePlus has released new stable updates for its OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones. The company has pushed the OxygenOS 9.0.6 update for the standard OnePlus 6 and OxygenOS 9.0.14 for the OnePlus 6T. The latest updates of both the handsets bring May 2019 Android security patches, coupled with a few other changes. The OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T owners should check their devices for a new OxygenOS update.

As per the changelog, the update will add support for Quickly Pairing with the Bullets Wireless 2 Bluetooth wireless earbuds. The Chinese company has also optimized the front camera of the OnePlus 6T. Furthermore, the issues like speed dial getting cleared, ringtones being outdated for contacts have also been fixed. OnePlus has also resolved the issue of loading credentials for Wi-Fi logins.

OnePlus 7 sale today at 12PM via Amazon India: Price in India, offers, specifications

Also Read

OnePlus 7 sale today at 12PM via Amazon India: Price in India, offers, specifications

The changelog also mentioned that the update will also improve password confirmation UI for hidden space. The updates will also improve the stability and compatibility of Bluetooth. The newly released Oxygen OS 9.0.6 and 9.0.14 OTA updates will hit the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T devices gradually. You can check in the phone’s Settings section that whether or not you have received the update.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

Separately, OnePlus recently released new OpenBeta updates, which added OnePlus 7 Pro’s new Zen Mode and Screen Recorder features for its 2018 devices. With the Screen Recorder feature is self-explanatory. The Zen mode will make your smartphone unusable for 20 minutes, so that you can take eyes off from your phone and rest for some time. As per the company, one will not be able to cancel this feature and all incoming notifications are muted for the mentioned time. This feature could be helpful for those who are addicted to their phone.

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T latest Open Beta updates bring new Zen mode, screen recorder features

Also Read

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T latest Open Beta updates bring new Zen mode, screen recorder features

The recently released Open Beta updates for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T also improved the smooth-scrolling experience. It also resolved an issue with Facebook messenger notifications popping up in gaming mode. Besides, the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T were launched last year. Both the smartphones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. Unlike the OnePlus 6, the OnePlus 6T sports an in-display fingerprint sensor. The standard version of the OnePlus 6 features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 4, 2019 10:47 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung, AMD partner to bring Radeon graphics to smartphones
News
Samsung, AMD partner to bring Radeon graphics to smartphones
Godzilla is coming to PUBG Mobile: Here's where you can find the Easter eggs

Gaming

Godzilla is coming to PUBG Mobile: Here's where you can find the Easter eggs

Motorola schedules 'premium' smartphone launch for June 20 in India

News

Motorola schedules 'premium' smartphone launch for June 20 in India

Apple reveals iPadOS for iPads with new features and improvements

News

Apple reveals iPadOS for iPads with new features and improvements

OnePlus 7 sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

News

OnePlus 7 sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Asus StudioBook W500 First Impressions

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review

Asus ZenBook 30 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Review

OnePlus 6,6T get new stable OxygenOS updates

Samsung, AMD partner to bring Radeon graphics to smartphones

Apple further fortifies users' data privacy as tech firms falter

Motorola schedules 'premium' smartphone launch for June 20 in India

Apple reveals iPadOS for iPads with new features and improvements

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 6,6T get new stable OxygenOS updates

News

OnePlus 6,6T get new stable OxygenOS updates
OnePlus 7 sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

News

OnePlus 7 sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers
Redmi K20 Series won't be called Poco in India

News

Redmi K20 Series won't be called Poco in India
Best smartphones to buy under Rs 40,000 in June 2019

News

Best smartphones to buy under Rs 40,000 in June 2019
OnePlus 7 hands-on and first impressions

Review

OnePlus 7 hands-on and first impressions

हिंदी समाचार

गूगल ने अनजाने में किया Nokia 6.2 की कीमत का खुलासा, जानें क्या होगी इस 48MP कैमरे वाले स्मार्टफोन की कीमत

आज पहली बार सेल पर आएगा OnePlus 7, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 आज दोपहर 12 बजे Amazon पर इन ऑफर्स के साथ दोपहर 12 बजे होगा बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

Google ने LGBTQ+ प्राइड को समर्पित किया डूडल

Black Shark 2 आज दोपहर 12 बजे इन ऑफर्स के साथ बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

OnePlus 6,6T get new stable OxygenOS updates
News
OnePlus 6,6T get new stable OxygenOS updates
Samsung, AMD partner to bring Radeon graphics to smartphones

News

Samsung, AMD partner to bring Radeon graphics to smartphones
Apple further fortifies users' data privacy as tech firms falter

News

Apple further fortifies users' data privacy as tech firms falter
Motorola schedules 'premium' smartphone launch for June 20 in India

News

Motorola schedules 'premium' smartphone launch for June 20 in India
Apple reveals iPadOS for iPads with new features and improvements

News

Apple reveals iPadOS for iPads with new features and improvements