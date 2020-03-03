comscore OnePlus 6, 6T get WiFi calling and system level fix | BGR India
OnePlus 6, 6T get WiFi calling, February security patch and other features via open beta release

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are getting VoWiFi and February patch as part of open beta release.

  • Published: March 3, 2020 9:13 AM IST
OnePlus 6T Long Term Review (9)

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are getting a new version of OxygenOS open beta as an over-the-air update. The Open Beta 30 for OnePlus 6 and Open Beta 22 for OnePlus 6T bring system level fixes to these devices. The changelog notes that these updates also include network level optimization for the Indian market. Other changes being released with this update include fixes to Zen Mode and Work-life balance. There are also other India-centric fixes. Here is a look at all the changes coming to these devices with the open beta release.

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are finally getting support for the WiFi calling feature. The open beta release brings VoWiFi support for those using Reliance Jio‘s 4G network. The update also brings fix to work-life balance where users will now see optimized message notification. It also optimizes the mode and app selection. With this update, users will see added location, calendar and auto-track feature. The open beta release also fixes the issue with message categorization. This update fixes an issue with transaction messages showing wrong entity values.

For the messages app, you will improve brand name and logo identification of sender. These features are primarily for the Indian market. The system level changes being released with this update fixes and removes the white bar below the keyboard. There is also a fix for an issue where the app would crash during installing and updating. Another fix coming to the device includes improvement to system stability and fix to general bugs. The update also improves the security patch level of the device to February 2020. OnePlus has also improved the Zen Mode to version 1.5.0, where users will see improved Account login for synchronization of badges and their data.

The changelog also reveals major changes being introduced to the Phone section of the device. OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T open beta releases bring an optimized one-handed mode experience in the Phone app. They have also fixed the issue with duplication of contacts. The update is available in the form of an OTA update but OnePlus users also get the option to manually flash their device. The links for the same are available via forums.

  • Published Date: March 3, 2020 9:13 AM IST

