comscore OnePlus 6, 6T gets OxygenOS open beta 5 update | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 6, 6T gets OxygenOS Open beta 5 update with a number of bug fixes
News

OnePlus 6, 6T gets OxygenOS Open beta 5 update with a number of bug fixes

News

The new software update brings the latest February 2020 security patch along with several bug fixes, improvements, and new features to the devices.

  • Updated: February 26, 2020 3:02 PM IST
OnePlus 6T Long Term Review (9)

OnePlus is rolling out a new open beta update for the OnePlus 6 series globally. The latest update bumps up the OxygenOS version to Open beta 5, which is available for both the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T handsets. The new software update brings the latest February 2020 security patch along with several bug fixes, improvements, and new features.

Related Stories


As per the changelog, the new update fixes and removes the white bar bug that appeared below the keyboard. The new software also fixes the issue with app crashes during installing/updating and brings along some improvements to the overall system stability and general bugs fixes.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Galaxy S10 Lite

The patch notes also detail a fix for the issue with the duplication of contacts and now supports OnePlus Account login on the ZenMode V1.5.0 app for synchronization of badges and user’s data. Speaking of the software changes, it brings enchantments to the One-handed usage in the Phone dialer application of the device. The company recently introduced this feature in the previous beta build of the smartphone.

Additionally, the latest OxygenOS update also notes some India-specific features and improvements. Since, it brings integration of the VoWifi registration on the devices for the Jio Sim and Airtel networks. The update also adds optimizations to the Work-Life Balance mode and includes several bug fixes in the messaging app.

OnePlus 6, 6T OxygenOS Open Beta 5 update details

The OxygenOS Open Beta 5 update runs on the latest Android 10 OS and is about 432MB in size. It is rolling out to users who enrolled in the OnePlus 6/6T Open Beta program. The update also brings in the latest February 2020 security patch, which preliminary fixes many severe security vulnerabilities in the smartphone.

OnePlus 8 Pro 5G screenshot reveals new specifications; Check them out here

Also Read

OnePlus 8 Pro 5G screenshot reveals new specifications; Check them out here

The update is rolling out incrementally. Hence, it may take a while before reaching all beta enrolled units gradually. Users will get a notification to download the OTA update. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to Settings -> About phone -> System updates -> Check for updates.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 26, 2020 2:56 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 26, 2020 3:02 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6

4

34999

Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
16MP + 20MP
OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

37999

Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS
Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
Dual - 16MP + 20MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme 5 and Realme 5s get February 2020 security patch
News
Realme 5 and Realme 5s get February 2020 security patch
Xiaomi Black Shark 3 teased in short video clips

News

Xiaomi Black Shark 3 teased in short video clips

OnePlus 6, 6T gets OxygenOS open beta 5 update

News

OnePlus 6, 6T gets OxygenOS open beta 5 update

Pokemon GO is getting Armored Mewtwo again for Pokemon Day

Gaming

Pokemon GO is getting Armored Mewtwo again for Pokemon Day

Apple, Johnson & Johnson launch a clinical study on iPhone

News

Apple, Johnson & Johnson launch a clinical study on iPhone

Most Popular

Motorola RAZR First Impressions

iQOO 3 Review

Lenovo HT10 Pro review

Realme X50 Pro 5G first impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Xiaomi Black Shark 3 teased in short video clips

Realme 5 and Realme 5s get February 2020 security patch

OnePlus 6, 6T gets OxygenOS open beta 5 update

Apple, Johnson & Johnson launch a clinical study on iPhone

LG Q51 with triple-camera, Helio P22 SoC launched

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 6, 6T gets OxygenOS open beta 5 update

News

OnePlus 6, 6T gets OxygenOS open beta 5 update
OnePlus 8 Pro screenshot reveals more specifications

News

OnePlus 8 Pro screenshot reveals more specifications
Android 11 schedule revealed

News

Android 11 schedule revealed
Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Best offers

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Best offers
Huawei P40 series to launch on March 26

News

Huawei P40 series to launch on March 26

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp Tricks: क्या आप जानते हैं व्हाट्सएप की ये ट्रिक? वीडियो को छोटा कर बना सकते हैं GIF

Amazon Sale में सस्ते में खरीद सकते हैं आईफोन, पहली बार इस मॉडल पर मिल रहा डिस्काउंट

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: OnePlus, Apple और Samsung के स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Realme 6 सीरीज लेकर आ रहे हैं सलमान खान, मिलेंगे दमदार और 'दबंग' फीचर

Poco X2 स्मार्टफोन एंड्रॉइड-11 ओएस में होगा अपडेट

News

Xiaomi Black Shark 3 teased in short video clips
News
Xiaomi Black Shark 3 teased in short video clips
Realme 5 and Realme 5s get February 2020 security patch

News

Realme 5 and Realme 5s get February 2020 security patch
OnePlus 6, 6T gets OxygenOS open beta 5 update

News

OnePlus 6, 6T gets OxygenOS open beta 5 update
Apple, Johnson & Johnson launch a clinical study on iPhone

News

Apple, Johnson & Johnson launch a clinical study on iPhone
LG Q51 with triple-camera, Helio P22 SoC launched

News

LG Q51 with triple-camera, Helio P22 SoC launched