OnePlus 6, 6T gets OxygenOS open beta 5 update

OnePlus is rolling out a new open beta update for the OnePlus 6 series globally. The latest update bumps up the OxygenOS version to Open beta 5, which is available for both the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T handsets. The new software update brings the latest February 2020 security patch along with several bug fixes, improvements, and new features.

As per the changelog, the new update fixes and removes the white bar bug that appeared below the keyboard. The new software also fixes the issue with app crashes during installing/updating and brings along some improvements to the overall system stability and general bugs fixes.

The patch notes also detail a fix for the issue with the duplication of contacts and now supports OnePlus Account login on the ZenMode V1.5.0 app for synchronization of badges and user’s data. Speaking of the software changes, it brings enchantments to the One-handed usage in the Phone dialer application of the device. The company recently introduced this feature in the previous beta build of the smartphone.

Additionally, the latest OxygenOS update also notes some India-specific features and improvements. Since, it brings integration of the VoWifi registration on the devices for the Jio Sim and Airtel networks. The update also adds optimizations to the Work-Life Balance mode and includes several bug fixes in the messaging app.

OnePlus 6, 6T OxygenOS Open Beta 5 update details

The OxygenOS Open Beta 5 update runs on the latest Android 10 OS and is about 432MB in size. It is rolling out to users who enrolled in the OnePlus 6/6T Open Beta program. The update also brings in the latest February 2020 security patch, which preliminary fixes many severe security vulnerabilities in the smartphone.

The update is rolling out incrementally. Hence, it may take a while before reaching all beta enrolled units gradually. Users will get a notification to download the OTA update. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to Settings -> About phone -> System updates -> Check for updates.

