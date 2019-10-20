OnePlus 6, 6T getting Android 10-based OxygenOS Open Beta update

OnePlus has started rolling out the very first Open Beta build based on Android 10 for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T phones. All those OnePlus 6 series users who are on the Open Beta program, will receive the Android 10 update via an OTA. The stable build will be released in the month of November. The latest software update brings new UI design and location permissions.

With this update, the OnePlus 6 series also gets full-screen gestures, allowing inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back. The update also includes features like Game Space. This will now give users quick access to all the games and options like Fnatic mode in one place. It brings a smart display that offers intelligent information based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display.

As per the changelog, the update will add the ability to block spam by keywords for Messages. OnePlus 6 series users will be able to control this by heading over to Messages > Spam > Settings > Blocking settings. Besides, OnePlus notes that “this build is only for OnePlus 6/6T unlocked non-carrier variants.” Also, users are advised to make sure that their device has at least 3GB of storage and a minimum 30 percent battery.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

Besides, OnePlus recently pushed the Android 10 update for its OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro phones after a short halt. The OxygenOS 10.0.1 update for OnePlus 7 series added Google’s new full-screen gestures, new UI design, customization menu in settings, a new Game Space feature, improved camera performance and more.

Features OnePlus 6 OnePlus 6T Price 34999 Rs 27,499 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS Display 6.28-inch full-HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-2280×1080 pixels 6.4-inch full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 20MP Dual – 16MP + 20MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 3,500mAh 3,700mAh

