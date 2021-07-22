OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are getting a new OxygenOS 10.3.12 update. While OnePlus 6 users are waiting for a stable Android 11 update, given a beta version was rolled out a few weeks ago, OnePlus has poured cold water with the latest update. The new OxygenOS 10.3.12 update only brings improved system stability, a few minor fixes, and security patch for July. Here’s the changelog- Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 confirmed to get two years Android update, will it be OxygenOS-ColorOS mix?

OnePlus 6, 6T OxygenOS 10.3.12 update complete changelog-

System Also Read - Future OnePlus phones to run Oppo’s ColorOS? Company clarifies

Improved system stability

Upgraded Android Security Patch to 2021.07

Fixed some known issues

As mentioned earlier, OnePlus released Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 open beta update for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T a couple of weeks ago. The update brought a fresh UI, a new Gaming tool box with Fnatic mode, and the OnePlus 9 Pro’s ambient display Canvas feature. The update also included a quick reply feature in the Gaming mode for social media apps- Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram. Other add-ons included- a shortcut for Dark mode in the quick settings panel, a new mistouch prevention feature, and improvements to camera UI. Also Read - OnePlus phones in future will continue to run OxygenOS despite merger with Oppo: Report

Coming back to the latest OxygenOS 10.3.12 update, it has already begun seeding to the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T units. As usual, the OxygenOS update will be rolling out in a phased manner, hence it might take time to reach your device. OnePlus 6, 6T users can check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System Updates.

On a related note, the Chinese smartphone brand is gearing up to introduce its next Nord series smartphone, the OnePlus Nord 2 in the global market including India today. OnePlus has already teased and confirmed a few key aspects of its new Nord phone. OnePlus Nord 2 will feature a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED panel, 50-megapixel primary camera, and equip a custom Dimensity 1200-AI chipset. OnePlus Nord 2 global launch event will commence at 7:30 PM and will be livestreamed via OnePlus’ official YouTube channel.