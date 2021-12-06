OnePlus is rolling out a new software update to three years old models — the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T. That’s right. Not many smartphone companies do what OnePlus is doing. Despite being years old, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is pushing newer updates for the OnePlus 6 series smartphones. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 gets a discount of up to Rs 3,000 on Amazon India and OnePlus.in

The update doesn’t bring any big upgrade. The software update brings the Android security patch 2021.11 and improves system stability. It also fixes some known issues. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT may not a have a different naming scheme in India, price tipped again

The company has revealed to roll out the update in a phased manner. This means, you will need to wait for long if the update is still not available for download. Also Read - Vivo Pad with Snapdragon 870 SoC appears online, likely to debut next year

How to install the update

Once the update is available for download, your phone will alert. If it hasn’t, head over to the Settings menu and check the software option. Before you upgrade to the new software, ensure to backup all your data and connect your mobile device to a stable WiFi network.

To update to the latest software, you can simply head over to the Settings menu > Software version > install software update. It will take a few seconds for the update to get installed.

OnePlus 6, 6T price in India, specs

The OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones have been delisted from the official website but are still available on the e-commerce website. Amazon is no longer selling the 64GB storage of the OnePlus 6, but the 128GB model is available at a price of Rs 19,999. The OnePlus 6T, on the other hand, isn’t available for purchase in India.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 6 comes packed with a 6.28-inch Optic AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, up to 256GB of internal storage, dual rear cameras, 16-megapixel selfie shooter, a 3300mAh battery with support for fast charging support.