comscore Big software update for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T: Install now
  • Home
  • News
  • Three-years old OnePlus 6 and 6T get new software update with bug fixes, system improvements
News

Three-years old OnePlus 6 and 6T get new software update with bug fixes, system improvements

News

OnePlus 6 and 6T get software update with bug fixes and improvements. The software update brings the Android security patch 2021.11 and improves system stability. It also fixes some known issues.

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus is rolling out a new software update to three years old models — the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T. That’s right. Not many smartphone companies do what OnePlus is doing. Despite being years old, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is pushing newer updates for the OnePlus 6 series smartphones. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 gets a discount of up to Rs 3,000 on Amazon India and OnePlus.in

The update doesn’t bring any big upgrade. The software update brings the Android security patch 2021.11 and improves system stability. It also fixes some known issues. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT may not a have a different naming scheme in India, price tipped again

The company has revealed to roll out the update in a phased manner. This means, you will need to wait for long if the update is still not available for download. Also Read - Vivo Pad with Snapdragon 870 SoC appears online, likely to debut next year

How to install the update

Once the update is available for download, your phone will alert. If it hasn’t, head over to the Settings menu and check the software option. Before you upgrade to the new software, ensure to backup all your data and connect your mobile device to a stable WiFi network.

To update to the latest software, you can simply head over to the Settings menu > Software version > install software update. It will take a few seconds for the update to get installed.

To vote for more categories, click here

OnePlus 6, 6T price in India, specs

The OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones have been delisted from the official website but are still available on the e-commerce website. Amazon is no longer selling the 64GB storage of the OnePlus 6, but the 128GB model is available at a price of Rs 19,999. The OnePlus 6T, on the other hand, isn’t available for purchase in India.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 6 comes packed with a 6.28-inch Optic AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, up to 256GB of internal storage, dual rear cameras, 16-megapixel selfie shooter, a 3300mAh battery with support for fast charging support.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 6, 2021 7:20 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6

4

34999

Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
16MP + 20MP
OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

30999

Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS
Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
Dual - 16MP + 20MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Nord 2 is now available at a massive discount: Know details
Deals
OnePlus Nord 2 is now available at a massive discount: Know details
Reliance Jio hikes price of six more prepaid plans in India: Check revised plans

Telecom

Reliance Jio hikes price of six more prepaid plans in India: Check revised plans

Samsung Galaxy S22 series to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Three-years old OnePlus 6 and 6T get new software update with bug fixes, system improvements

News

Three-years old OnePlus 6 and 6T get new software update with bug fixes, system improvements

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Best smartphone deals on iPhone 12 Mini, ROG Phone 3 and more

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Best smartphone deals on iPhone 12 Mini, ROG Phone 3 and more

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Best smartphone deals on iPhone 12 Mini, ROG Phone 3 and more

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Best smartphone deals on iPhone 12 Mini, ROG Phone 3 and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple likely to bring mixed reality headset in 2022 with focus on gaming: Check details

Reliance Jio hikes price of six more prepaid plans in India: Check revised plans

Three-years old OnePlus 6 and 6T get new software update with bug fixes, system improvements

iPhone SE (2020) gets a massive discount, available at the lowest ever price

Acer Predator Helios 500 starts at Rs 3,79,999: Know what's special about this gaming laptop

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

How Spotify is giving major FOMO feels to Apple Music users

Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord 2 is now available at a massive discount: Know details

Deals

OnePlus Nord 2 is now available at a massive discount: Know details
Three-years old OnePlus 6 and 6T get new software update with bug fixes, system improvements

News

Three-years old OnePlus 6 and 6T get new software update with bug fixes, system improvements
OnePlus 10 confirmed to be powered by the latest Qualcomm chipset

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 confirmed to be powered by the latest Qualcomm chipset
The upcoming OnePlus RT might come at this price in India

Mobiles

The upcoming OnePlus RT might come at this price in India
OnePlus 9RT may not a have a different naming scheme in India, price tipped again

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT may not a have a different naming scheme in India, price tipped again

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire में फ्री पेट्स और वेपन क्रेट पाने का बेहतरीन मौका, बस 15 मिनट का है काम

सस्ते में आईफोन खरीदने का बेहतरीन मौका, Flipkart Sale में iPhone SE पर भारी डिस्काउंट

Free Fire में आई जबरदस्त गन स्किन-- Ice Bones, जानें कैसे पा सकते हैं इसे आप

Free Fire Redeem Code For 6 December: तुंरत रिडीम करें यह कोड, फ्री मिल रहा धांसू रिवॉर्ड

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, कम दाम में मिलेगी बड़ी स्क्रीन और 5000mAh बैटरी

Latest Videos

Google Pixel Watch may launch in 2022 | Google Watch image leaks reveal design

News

Google Pixel Watch may launch in 2022 | Google Watch image leaks reveal design
Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India

News

Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India
Redmi Note 10S New Variant Launched in India | 8GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant Available For Sale

News

Redmi Note 10S New Variant Launched in India | 8GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant Available For Sale
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app

News

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app

News

Apple likely to bring mixed reality headset in 2022 with focus on gaming: Check details
News
Apple likely to bring mixed reality headset in 2022 with focus on gaming: Check details
Reliance Jio hikes price of six more prepaid plans in India: Check revised plans

Telecom

Reliance Jio hikes price of six more prepaid plans in India: Check revised plans
Three-years old OnePlus 6 and 6T get new software update with bug fixes, system improvements

News

Three-years old OnePlus 6 and 6T get new software update with bug fixes, system improvements
iPhone SE (2020) gets a massive discount, available at the lowest ever price

Deals

iPhone SE (2020) gets a massive discount, available at the lowest ever price
Acer Predator Helios 500 starts at Rs 3,79,999: Know what's special about this gaming laptop

Laptops

Acer Predator Helios 500 starts at Rs 3,79,999: Know what's special about this gaming laptop

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers