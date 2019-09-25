OnePlus 6, 6T to get Android 10-based open beta this month; 5, 5T in 2020

OnePlus has already confirmed that its much-anticipated OnePlus 7T will ship with Android 10 OS. Just recently, the brand also rolled out the stable version of Android 10 for its OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro phones. This update was rolled out just days after OnePlus pushed the second OxygenOS Open Beta build for OnePlus 7 series. Now, the phone maker has revealed that the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T will also get the newest Android 10 OS.

As per the company’s global forum, the OnePlus 6 series will get the Android 10 update in late September 2019, which will be the public beta. The company is expected to roll out the stable version of the same in the mid of October after the second OxygenOS open beta update. At the moment, it is unknown as to when the company is planning to release the Android update for the OnePlus 5 series. As per the company’s Chinese forum, the OnePlus 5 series may get the stable Android 10 update in Q2 2020.

Besides, earlier today OnePlus India confirmed that the OnePlus 7T buyer won’t have to wait for Android 10. As part of the announcement, the CEO and Founder of OnePlus, Pete Lau issued a statement. Lau added, “We’re thrilled to offer Android 10, the latest software version, for our upcoming OnePlus 7T.”

“OnePlus will be the first smartphone manufacturer to preload Android 10 with Google’s apps and services on their latest device.” He also continued, “Our ‘Never Settle’ mindset ensures we are constantly seeking new ways to share the latest technology”. In addition to Android 10-based OxygenOS 10, users will also get the latest Google apps and services.

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T specifications

Features OnePlus 6 OnePlus 6T Price 34999 37999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS Display 6.28-inch full-HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-2280×1080 pixels 6.4-inch full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 20MP Dual – 16MP + 20MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 3,500mAh 3,700mAh

