OnePlus 6 and 6T devices are now receiving OxygenOS Open Beta 15 and 7, respectively

Similar to past Open Beta-related announcements, OnePlus Staff member Manu J took to official OnePlus forums to reveal detailed change-log.

  • Published: March 26, 2019 4:09 PM IST
Open Beta for OnePlus 6 and 6T

Image credit: OnePlus

China-based smartphone maker OnePlus has just announced that it is rolling out a new version of Open Beta builds for its OnePlus 6 and 6T users. According to the announcement, these new builds will bring the latest versions of the Open Beta builds to version 15 for the OnePlus 6 and version 7 for the OnePlus 6T. Similar to past Open Beta-related announcements, OnePlus Staff member Manu J took to official OnePlus forums to reveal detailed change-log for both the new builds. Considering both the devices share the internal codebase, both will share any changes to the software.

According to the dedicated post on the OnePlus forums, the new Open Beta builds have added some optimizations to the OxygenOS operating system which includes optimizations in the Screenshot UI. OnePlus has also improved the photo editor that comes with the Gallery. Other changes include improvements in the app launcher that comes with the OxygenOS. Digging deeper, the launcher improvements are focused on improving the color adaptation of the cards present in the “Shelf” section. OxygenOS developers have also made improvements to OnePlus Switch and according to the latest changes, the app now supports migrations of “supported” app permissions.

Watch: OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Hands-On

The post also details other changes that are rolling out to OnePlus 6 and 6T devices with the new OxygenOS Open Beta updates. According to the announcement post, the company has made changes to the Weather app so that users can now see more details about weather alerts. In addition to this, the weather timeline in the app follows the time format that the user has set for the device along with usual bug fixes and improvements.

OnePlus 7 dual-tone gradient finish color design leaked in images

OnePlus 7 dual-tone gradient finish color design leaked in images

Last but not least, Manu J also revealed that the new Open Beta build has also made changes to the UI of the phone dialer screen. The company has not specified what kind of changes but it did ask users to submit feedback about these Open Beta builds. OnePlus maintained that Open Beta builds are beta in nature and users looking for proper stability of their device should not be running Open Beta builds.

OnePlus 6 and 6T devices are now receiving OxygenOS Open Beta 15 and 7, respectively
