OnePlus has just launched a new Open Beta build for its OnePlus 6 and 6T devices in the market. As part of the update, OnePlus is rolling Open Beta version 31 for 6 and version 23 for the 6T. The company also shared the changelog for the update on the OnePlus forums and update the installation page on the smartphone. The highlight of the change-log is the rollout of the March 2020 Android security patch. This update also comes just days after OnePlus rolled out a new stable update for OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro users. Let’s inspect the other changes that come with the new update.

OnePlus 6 and 6T Open Beta updates

Taking a closer look at the change-log, it looks like the company has also fixed some bugs in the system. The company has fixed unlock bugs with the LockBox in the File Manager app. Now, users can unlock the LockBox without any issues. In addition, the company has also fixed Launcher crashes when apps are running in full-screen mode. This update has also fixed a bug that showcased a blank screen when the user wanted to clear all background apps. Other changes also include under the hood improvements and optimizations. This update is rolling out as an OTA (Over The Air) package for existing OnePlus Open Beta users. Interested users can also download the complete package to install the Open Beta build.

It is likely that the company is also releasing the update in an incremental manner. So, don’t worry if the update has not reached your OnePlus 6 or 6T device. It will reach your device in the coming weeks, if not days. As part of the incremental update, the company will release the update for select users on the first day. This will also ensure that any hidden system-breaking bug will not affect all the devices. It is worth noting that Open Beta is not the stable version of the update. OnePlus will also check the update for bugs and feedback from users before rolling out the stable version. The company is also asking its users to submit feedback and bug reports from the OnePlus Community app.

Features OnePlus 6 Price 34999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS Display 6.28-inch full-HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-2280×1080 pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 20MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 3,500mAh

