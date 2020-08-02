Smartphone maker OnePlus has just launched the stable version of OxygenOS 10.3.5 for OnePlus 6 and 6T users. As part of the update, the company is rolling out some new features to the devices along with important upgrades. The company shared the details around the new OxygenOS version in a dedicated post on its forums. Taking a closer look, the highlight of the upgrade is likely the support for OnePlus Buds on the somewhat dated devices. The support includes easy pairing and managing the different features present on the TWS. Let’s check out the details around the OxygenOS 10.3.5 for the OnePlus 6 and 6T devices here. Also Read - OnePlus Nord open sale from August 4 on Amazon India: Price, offers

OnePlus 6 and 6T get OxygenOS 10.3.5 update; details

According to the forum post, the company is also rolling out the "Optimized RAM management" to OnePlus 6 and 6T. Beyond this, the company has also fixed a bug that crashed Google Chrome to crash while browsing. The company also outlined that it has fixed the black screen bug when opening the "log kit". In addition, OnePlus 6 and 6T users also get July 2020 Android security patch with the latest update. The company has also upgraded the GMS package on the device to May 2020.

The OTA (Over The Air) upgrade is rolling out to OnePlus 6 and 6T users in a staged manner. This means that the update will only reach "a limited number of users" on the first day. Once the company has confirmed that there is no hidden system breaking bugs, the OTA will reach other users. OnePlus also noted that the new OxygenOS upgrade is not region-specific so VPN may not work.

Features OnePlus 6 OnePlus 6T Price 34999 30999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS Display 6.28-inch full-HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-2280×1080 pixels 6.4-inch full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 20MP Dual – 16MP + 20MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 3,500mAh 3,700mAh

