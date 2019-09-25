OnePlus 6 and 6T get new OxygenOS upgrades; details

OnePlus has just announced two new software upgrades for its OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T devices in the market. As part of the update, the OnePlus 6 users will get update that will bring OxygenOS to version 9.0.17. On the other hand, OnePlus 6T users will get an upgrade that will take the OxygenOS version to 9.0.9. Similar to past software announcements, OnePlus staff member Manu J shared details in a dedicated post on OnePlus forums. This comes just days after the company rolled out the Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 upgrade for its OnePlus 7 series.

OnePlus 6 and 6T update details

According to the forum post, the OxygenOS upgrades with different version numbers bring similar changes to both the device. Taking a closer look at the changelog provided in the post, there are no sweeping changes to the operating system. To begin with, the company finally fixed the crashes that users experienced while using the screen recorder. Beyond this, the company has enabled the calling feature on the smartphone after network reset. The last change that OnePlus mentions is the improvement in system performance. OnePlus clarified that the update improves the system performance to prepare for upcoming updates. Even though it did not explicitly state Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 upgrade. However, that is the only likely reference in regard to “later versions”.

The company clarified that it is rolling out the upgrade in a incremental manner. This means that the update will reach a small number of users on the first day. After the company has confirmed that there are no hidden bugs with the update, it will begin a wider rollout. In case there are any hidden bugs then OnePlus will pull the update, fix the issues and state the rollout again.

So, if you are a OnePlus 6 and 6T user and have not received the update, then don’t worry. Wait for a few days and the upgrade will reach your device. In the meantime, the company has asked users to submit feedback regarding the update with the OnePlus Community app.

