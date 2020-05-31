comscore OnePlus 6 and 6T receiving new Oxygen update in India | BGR India
OnePlus 6 and 6T receiving new Oxygen update in India

The new update brings Epic Games store for 6 and 6T users in India, May security patch and much more.

  • Published: May 31, 2020 4:26 PM IST
OnePlus 6 and 6T users in India are getting the OxygenOS 10.3.4 stable update. This includes the May 2020 security patch, some bug fixes, and new features have been added as well. The firmware update also offers the new OnePlus launcher (v4.1.6). Also Read - OnePlus Z leaked render from protective glass shows us the front design ahead of launch

As per the system log changes posted here, the update fixes issue with dialing when SIM 2 is on roaming. OnePlus 6 and 6T also get the Work-Life Balance which helps you in keeping personal and work matters separate. But more importantly, the update has added Epic Games in Game Space for these devices. Also Read - OnePlus 5, 5T get Android 10-based OxygenOS Open Beta 3 with camera improvements

OnePlus says over the air (OTA) update will be rolled out gradually over the next few days. Wait for a few days to receive the OTA notification on your device. If you want to do it manually, then head over to Settings > About Phone > System updates. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro OxygenOS 10.5.8 update brings several improvements and security patch

The latest firmware update has been rolled out more than a month after its previous version in April.

OnePlus firmware update in April

The version 10.3.3 offered security patch for the month of April and some other minor tweaks and improvements. As per the change log, the update also claimed to fix the issue of a black screen randomly appearing while playing games.

The GMS package was also updated to the February 2020 release. CloudService 2.0 update was made available to those who have OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T in India. The update also improved system stability and fixes general bugs. And finally, integrated VoWi-fi support for Reliance Jio for users in the country.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy S20+ First Look

OnePlus is one of the few phone brands in the country offering regular software updates. The beta version of Android 10 was also made available to OnePlus 5 and 5T users. This means that these devices will get the Android 10 update in the coming weeks. The newly released Oxygen OS update adds Android 10 features, including improved privacy controls and more.

 

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 31, 2020 4:26 PM IST

