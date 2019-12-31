comscore OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10 for the third time | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10 based on Android 10 for the third time
News

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10 based on Android 10 for the third time

News

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are getting incremental update of OxygenOS 10 based on Android 10 for the third time. It brings fixes and resolves known issues.

  • Published: December 31, 2019 10:44 AM IST
Gallery-OnePlus6T-Lead-Image

OnePlus has released the third Android 10 update for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones. These two devices got their taste of Android 10 for the first time in November. However, this update was plagued with bugs and issues that affected the performance of the smartphone. Soon, OnePlus decided to work on this issues and fix the commonly known bugs affecting these two models. As part of that effort to kill all the bugs, OnePlus has announced the third incremental roll out of OxygenOS 10.3.0 for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T.

Related Stories


OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS update

The company has been at the forefront when it comes to release of the newest version of Android to its devices. Soon after the release of Android 10 by Google in September, OnePlus released the update for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series. However, these updates were riddled with several bugs which were fixed later. It has since focused on fixing these bugs and release streamlined software update. The initial update for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T were rolled back and the second roll out fixed some issues. The new version aims to fix other known issues with the update.

Watch: Charging Speed Comparison

The changelog reveals that the OxygenOS 10.3.0 for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, of course, updates the device to Android 10. The update brings a new UI and fixes the automatic reboot issue. OnePlus has also added the notch area display option in the Settings and can be accessed from Display > Notch display > Hide the notch area. There is also a fix for issue where the lock screen appeared even after unlocking the device with the password. OnePlus is also including fix for navigation bar, digital wellbeing which was missing in the settings and updates Android security patch to November 2019.

OnePlus Concept One may be a foldable smartphone at CES 2020: Report

Also Read

OnePlus Concept One may be a foldable smartphone at CES 2020: Report

The update also brings functionality improvement for fingerprint unlock. It has also enhanced the fingerprint animation and improved camera performance. There is also a fix for the WiFi connection issue to 5GHz networks. The update is being pushed out in a staged manner. It will be received by a limited number of users first and will have a broader roll out in a few days. OnePlus notes that using VPN to download this build might not work.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 31, 2019 10:44 AM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6

4

34999

Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
16MP + 20MP
OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

37999

Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS
Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
Dual - 16MP + 20MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10 for the third time
News
OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10 for the third time
Reliance Jio adds whopping 9.1 million new customers in October, 2019: TRAI

Telecom

Reliance Jio adds whopping 9.1 million new customers in October, 2019: TRAI

Lenovo Carme smartwatch now available on Amazon India

Wearables

Lenovo Carme smartwatch now available on Amazon India

Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended

News

Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Most Popular

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Amazon Echo Flex Review

Detel Di-Pod Review

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10 for the third time

Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended

WhatsApp is ending support tomorrow for many phones: Here are the details

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G goes on sale on January 7, pre-orders start January 1

ToTok co-founder dismisses spying allegations

Smart products Xiaomi should launch in India

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10 for the third time

News

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10 for the third time
Black Shark 3 5G spotted on certification website

Gaming

Black Shark 3 5G spotted on certification website
Google Messages is testing floating conversation bubbles

News

Google Messages is testing floating conversation bubbles
Vivo FunTouch OS 10 to bring earthquake warning feature

News

Vivo FunTouch OS 10 to bring earthquake warning feature
Samsung Galaxy S9 gets fourth Android 10 beta update

News

Samsung Galaxy S9 gets fourth Android 10 beta update

हिंदी समाचार

इन स्मार्टफोन पर 31 दिसंबर के बाद नहीं चलेगा WhatsApp, देखें लिस्ट

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G फोन की बिक्री 7 जनवरी से शुरू होगी

भारत में नेटफ्लिक्स के 70 फीसदी कस्टमर हर हफ्ते देखते हैं फिल्म

Huawei P40 Pro कुल सात कैमरों के साथ अगले साल मार्च में होगा लॉन्च!

New Year 2020: गूगल ने न्यू ईयर ईव पर पटाखों की आतिशबाजी के बीच बनाया शानदार डूडल

News

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10 for the third time
News
OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10 for the third time
Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended

News

Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended
WhatsApp is ending support tomorrow for many phones: Here are the details

News

WhatsApp is ending support tomorrow for many phones: Here are the details
Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G goes on sale on January 7, pre-orders start January 1

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G goes on sale on January 7, pre-orders start January 1
ToTok co-founder dismisses spying allegations

News

ToTok co-founder dismisses spying allegations