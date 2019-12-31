OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10 for the third time

OnePlus has released the third Android 10 update for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones. These two devices got their taste of Android 10 for the first time in November. However, this update was plagued with bugs and issues that affected the performance of the smartphone. Soon, OnePlus decided to work on this issues and fix the commonly known bugs affecting these two models. As part of that effort to kill all the bugs, OnePlus has announced the third incremental roll out of OxygenOS 10.3.0 for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS update

The company has been at the forefront when it comes to release of the newest version of Android to its devices. Soon after the release of Android 10 by Google in September, OnePlus released the update for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series. However, these updates were riddled with several bugs which were fixed later. It has since focused on fixing these bugs and release streamlined software update. The initial update for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T were rolled back and the second roll out fixed some issues. The new version aims to fix other known issues with the update.

Watch: Charging Speed Comparison

The changelog reveals that the OxygenOS 10.3.0 for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, of course, updates the device to Android 10. The update brings a new UI and fixes the automatic reboot issue. OnePlus has also added the notch area display option in the Settings and can be accessed from Display > Notch display > Hide the notch area. There is also a fix for issue where the lock screen appeared even after unlocking the device with the password. OnePlus is also including fix for navigation bar, digital wellbeing which was missing in the settings and updates Android security patch to November 2019.

The update also brings functionality improvement for fingerprint unlock. It has also enhanced the fingerprint animation and improved camera performance. There is also a fix for the WiFi connection issue to 5GHz networks. The update is being pushed out in a staged manner. It will be received by a limited number of users first and will have a broader roll out in a few days. OnePlus notes that using VPN to download this build might not work.

Story Timeline