OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get stable OxygenOS 10.3.3 update
OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get stable OxygenOS 10.3.3 update: Check details

The OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T have started receiving the OxygenOS 10.3.3 update. It brings security patch for the month of April.

  • Updated: April 27, 2020 5:51 PM IST
OnePlus has rolled out a new software update for its two phones. The OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T have started receiving the OxygenOS 10.3.3 update. It brings security patch for the month of April and some other minor tweaks and improvements. As per the changelog, the latest OxygenOS update fixes the issue of a black screen randomly appearing while playing games.

It also updates the GMS package to the February 2020 release. The CloudService 2.0 update is now also available but only for those who have OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T in India. The update improves system stability and fixes general bugs. It integrates VoLTE and VoWifi support for Telenor, and VoWifi support for Reliance Jio in India.

As is usually the case, this is update will roll out in an incremental manner. This means that the latest update will gradually reach OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T units over the coming days. Users will get a notification to download the OTA update. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to Settings -> About phone -> System updates -> Check for updates.

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro new OxygenOS 10.5 update fixes curved screen sensitivity and more issues

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro new OxygenOS 10.5 update fixes curved screen sensitivity and more issues

The company has started rolling out Android 10 open beta update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. This means that these OnePlus devices will get the Android 10 update in the coming weeks once this rollout is successful. The newly released Oxygen OS update adds Android 10 features, including improved privacy controls and more. You also get a brand new UI design that will offer beta users light and fluid experience, as per the company.

The software update also offers Android 10-based full-screen gestures and a new ‘Game Space’ feature. It also brings the ability to block spam by keywords for Message. Do note that the update is available for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T unlocked non-carrier variants. So, it will not work with carrier-locked models. The 5T smartphone also gets a hidden bar with the update.

  • Published Date: April 27, 2020 5:43 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 27, 2020 5:51 PM IST

