OnePlus 6, 6T getting OxygenOS Open Beta 4 update

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T getting OxygenOS Open Beta 4 update

The latest OxygenOS Open beta 4 update for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T brings new features and several other bug fixes.

  • Published: January 16, 2020 1:33 PM IST
OnePlus 6T Long Term Review (10)

OnePlus has rolled out a new version of OxygenOS Open Beta build for its OnePlus 6-series smartphone. The company also shared a detailed changelog of the update giving us an overview of all the changes. The OxygenOS Open Beta 4 for the OnePlus 6/6T brings along new features and several other bug fixes with it.

OnePlus 6 and 6T OxygenOS Open beta 4 details

As per the changelog, this new update focuses on optimizing several issues and adding new features with bug fixes. These bug fixes and optimizations range across multiple parts of the operating system. OnePlus seems to have optimized the Emergency Rescue feature, which helps in speed dialing the configured contacts in distress situations.

Another newly added feature with this update is the support reminders for privacy alerts, which notifies the user occasionally about the apps seeking background data access. OnePlus has also made optimizations to the system stability and fixed general bugs.

The company has also added some minor features to the software, including the “Reading Mode” option. It adjusts the screen to the surrounding light conditions and adds a slight yellow tinge to it. Another new feature added to this update is the Increasing/Decreasing Ringtone Feature, which automatically increases and decreases the ringtone for incoming calls depending upon the conditions.

OxygenOS Open Beta 4 update runs on the latest Android 10 OS on top of HydrogenOS custom UI skin. The update is about 432MB in size. It is rolling out to users who enrolled in the OnePlus 6/6T Open Beta beta program. The update also brings in the month-old December 2019 security patch, which preliminary fixes a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework component.

The update is rolling out in a staged manner. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all OnePlus 6 and 6T, beta enrolled devices gradually. OnePlus notes that using a VPN to download this build might not work.

  • Published Date: January 16, 2020 1:33 PM IST

