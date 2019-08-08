OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T receive new OxygenOS open beta update

Last month, the OnePlus 6 series received features like DC dimming, screen recorder floating widget, and options to control resolution, bit rate and fps. Now, the company has rolled out the latest OxygenOS Open Beta update for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T phones. It brings August 2019 Android security patch and also improves the Zen mode. OnePlus released Zen mode for its 2018 devices in May this year.

To recall, the Zen mode makes the phone unusable for around 20 minutes, so that one can take eyes off their phone and rest. The latest OxygenOS Open Beta update adds the additional setting to select the duration of time. OnePlus has also optimized and made the screenshot taking process smoother. The update also fixes general bugs and improves stability.

The OnePlus 6 is getting OxygenOS Open Beta 23 build, whereas the OnePlus 6T has started receiving the OxygenOS Open Beta 15 update. If you are already on OxygenOS beta, then the update will be available via OTA. Besides, just yesterday, OnePlus released a new update for the OnePlus 3 series and the OnePlus 5 series. Both the OnePlus devices received the latest August 2019 Android security patch, which sounds good.

Watch: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

Similar to the OnePlus 6 series, the OnePlus 5 series also received an update that adds Zen Mode with optimized visual effects, and additional settings to select time duration. It also improved the process of taking screenshots. Similar to these devices, Google Pixels and Essential Phones are also on the latest August security patch. To recall, the OnePlus 3 series made its debut in the year 2016, while the OnePlus 5 series was launched in 2017. The OnePlus 6 and OnePus 6T smartphones were unveiled in 2018 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoCs. Both the handsets offer dual rear cameras, 16-megapixel selfie camera, 6GB RAM option and more.

Features OnePlus 6 OnePlus 6T Price 34,999 37,999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS Display 6.28-inch full-HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-2280×1080 pixels 6.4-inch full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 20MP Dual – 16MP + 20MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 3,500mAh 3,700mAh

