OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 stable update: What's in store?
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 stable update: What's in store?

Fresh UI, new gaming tools box with Fnatic mode, stock camera UI enhancements, new quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram, system improvements, here's what's in store.

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T Android-11 based OxygenOS 11 stable version is finally rolling out. The latest update brings tons of features like new UI visual design, bug fixes, system improvements, among others. Also Read - OnePlus 6 and 6T Android 11 Open Beta update brings several improvements

To recall, OnePlus recently rolled out the third open beta for the 2018 flagship killers that included improvements to Game Space, Ambient Display enhancements, among other fixes. The fresh update changes now include Game Space improvements, stock camera UI enhancements, quick reply feature in a small window for social media apps. Here’s the entire changelog for the OnePlus 6 series update- Also Read - OnePlus 6, 6T start receiving Android 11 Open Beta 2: What's in store?

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS 11 based Android 11 update entire changelog-

System Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G new update brings optimisations for overheating, cameras improvements

  • Updated to OxygenOS 11 version
  • Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details
  • Since this is a big Android update with multiple new features, the upgrade process might be a little longer, please be more patient.

Game Space

  • Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience
  • Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)
  • Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out

Camera

  • Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer more convenient operation

Ambient Display

  • Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display)
  • Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path: Settings – Customization – Wallpaper – Canvas – Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically）

Dark Mode

  • Added a shortcut for Dark Mode, you can pull down the Quick Settings panel and find it
  • Supported automatically enable by time range (path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range

Shelf

  • Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer
  • Added weather widget, animation effect smarter

As usual, OnePlus has followed a staged rollout. The stable build will initially roll out to a small number of users at first and will begin a wider rollout in a few days to ensure there are no critical bugs. The update should hit the devices automatically over-the-air, but OnePlus 6, 6T users can manually check for the update by heading to the phone’s Settings > System > System updates.

  • Published Date: August 12, 2021 1:50 PM IST

