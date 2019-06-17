One of the best things about OnePlus is the software support that the company offers. The upcoming Android Q Beta OS is already available for the latest OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones. OnePlus also released the beta build for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T that were launched last year. Now, the company is rolling out Android Q Beta 2 updates for the OnePlus 6-series smartphones.

Android Q Beta 2 download links

The download link for the ROM is available to download from OnePlus forums. If you’re a OnePlus 6 user, you can download the latest beta link by clicking here. In case you have the OnePlus 6T, you can download it from here. The update instructions are available on the forum. If you want to roll back to the stable build, the instructions for the same are also available.

Android Q Beta 2 issues

The latest beta build for OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 is marred with a few known bugs. If you want to give the OS a try, we’d recommend not flashing it on a device that is your daily driver. You may encounter issues like force close, app crash and more.

OnePlus has listed a few issues that include:

Emergency call doesn’t work Enhanced VoLTE doesn’t work Expanded screenshot doesn’t work Low probability stability issues Application compatibility issues

How to install Android Q Beta 2 on OnePlus 6/6T

If you want to go ahead and give the OS a try, download the ROM file. Next, save it in the root directory of the internal storage. Go to Settings > System > System Updates > Click top right icon > Local upgrade.

Here, select the ROM package that you downloaded earlier. Once the upgrade is complete, the phone will restart. Before you install, ensure that you have a backup of your data. Also, your phone should have at least 30 percent battery and 3GB space.

Features OnePlus 6 OnePlus 6T Display 6.28-inch full-HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-2280×1080 pixels 6.4-inch full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio OS Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 20MP Dual – 16MP + 20MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery Capacity 3,500mAh 3,700mAh Connectivity 2G,3G,4G 2G,3G,4G Price Rs 34,999 Rs 37,999

