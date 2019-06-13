OnePlus has just rolled out the latest version of OxygenOS Open Beta builds for OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T. These new builds bring the Open Beta build version to 21 for the OnePlus 6, and 12 for OnePlus 6T. Similar to any other Open Beta build in the past, the new ones bring new features to OnePlus 6 and 6T. According to the changelog, the first change that we notice is the June 2019 Android Security patch. This is significant as the company has lagged behind by two or even three months in rolling out the latest security patch.

OxygenOS Open Beta details

Beyond this, the new Open Beta builds for the devices also bring Digital WellBeing, a feature that Google launched last year. With the update, it looks like OnePlus is planning to bring this feature to all its supported devices. However, Digital WellBeing is not the only new feature that the company has introduced in the new builds. According to the change log for the new OxygenOS Open Beta builds, OnePlus has also added the new Fnatic Mode for gaming. As reported previously, OnePlus initially introduced the Fnatic mode in its Gaming mode with its OnePlus 7 series. As part of this feature, the OS introduced a more “immersive” gaming experience. OnePlus achieves this with advanced DND, enhanced app process regulation, and “Network enhancement”.

Similar to most OnePlus stable and Open Beta updates, this is likely to roll out in a staged manner. This means that on the first day, the update will only reach a small number of users. After this OnePlus will monitor the internet for any update-related complaints about any hidden bugs. If the update does not have any hidden bugs and it works expected, OnePlus will start the wider roll out.

In case of a hidden system crippling bug, the company will stop the update roll out to fix the problem. It ensures that any broken update does not affect a large number or all OnePlus devices in the market. This new update for OnePlus 6 and 6T comes just after the Open Beta builds for OnePlus 5 and 5T. The new builds for OnePlus 5 and 5T bring similar features that OnePlus 6 and 6T users just received.