comscore OxygenOS Open Beta 21 and 12 for OnePlus 6 and 6T, details | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T beta update brings June security patch and Digital WellBeing
News

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T beta update brings June security patch and Digital WellBeing

News

Digital WellBeing is not the only new feature that the company has introduced in the new builds. According to the change log for the new OxygenOS Open Beta builds, OnePlus has also added the new Fnatic Mode for gaming.

  • Published: June 13, 2019 12:54 PM IST
OnePlus 6T Long Term Review (10)

OnePlus has just rolled out the latest version of OxygenOS Open Beta builds for OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T. These new builds bring the Open Beta build version to 21 for the OnePlus 6, and 12 for OnePlus 6T. Similar to any other Open Beta build in the past, the new ones bring new features to OnePlus 6 and 6T. According to the changelog, the first change that we notice is the June 2019 Android Security patch. This is significant as the company has lagged behind by two or even three months in rolling out the latest security patch.

OxygenOS Open Beta details

Beyond this, the new Open Beta builds for the devices also bring Digital WellBeing, a feature that Google launched last year. With the update, it looks like OnePlus is planning to bring this feature to all its supported devices. However, Digital WellBeing is not the only new feature that the company has introduced in the new builds. According to the change log for the new OxygenOS Open Beta builds, OnePlus has also added the new Fnatic Mode for gaming. As reported previously, OnePlus initially introduced the Fnatic mode in its Gaming mode with its OnePlus 7 series. As part of this feature, the OS introduced a more “immersive” gaming experience. OnePlus achieves this with advanced DND, enhanced app process regulation, and “Network enhancement”.

Similar to most OnePlus stable and Open Beta updates, this is likely to roll out in a staged manner. This means that on the first day, the update will only reach a small number of users. After this OnePlus will monitor the internet for any update-related complaints about any hidden bugs. If the update does not have any hidden bugs and it works expected, OnePlus will start the wider roll out.

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6

4

34999

Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
16MP + 20MP
OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

37999

Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS
Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
Dual - 16MP + 20MP
OnePlus 6T Long Term Review: Stands the Test of Time

Also Read

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review: Stands the Test of Time

In case of a hidden system crippling bug, the company will stop the update roll out to fix the problem. It ensures that any broken update does not affect a large number or all OnePlus devices in the market. This new update for OnePlus 6 and 6T comes just after the Open Beta builds for OnePlus 5 and 5T. The new builds for OnePlus 5 and 5T bring similar features that OnePlus 6 and 6T users just received.

  • Published Date: June 13, 2019 12:54 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus available at discount
Deals
Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus available at discount
OxygenOS Open Beta 21/12 bring June security patch, Digital WellBeing, and more to OnePlus 6/6T

News

OxygenOS Open Beta 21/12 bring June security patch, Digital WellBeing, and more to OnePlus 6/6T

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Features

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Amazon Fab Phones Fest top deals on the last day

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest top deals on the last day

Vivo Y93 price in India slashed

Deals

Vivo Y93 price in India slashed

Most Popular

Black Shark 2 Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 First Impressions

Honor 20 Review

Honor 20i first impressions

OxygenOS Open Beta 21/12 bring June security patch, Digital WellBeing, and more to OnePlus 6/6T

BSNL debuts Abhinandan 151 prepaid recharge

Honor 20 vs OnePlus 7 vs Oppo Reno

Apple WWDC 2019 announcements

Apple iMovie updated with a green screen effect, and more

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

OxygenOS Open Beta 21/12 bring June security patch, Digital WellBeing, and more to OnePlus 6/6T

News

OxygenOS Open Beta 21/12 bring June security patch, Digital WellBeing, and more to OnePlus 6/6T
Amazon Fab Phones Fest top deals on the last day

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest top deals on the last day
Honor 20 vs OnePlus 7 vs Oppo Reno

News

Honor 20 vs OnePlus 7 vs Oppo Reno
OnePlus 5, 5T receive June security patches and more

News

OnePlus 5, 5T receive June security patches and more
OnePlus 7: Company launches its Amazon Alexa Skill

News

OnePlus 7: Company launches its Amazon Alexa Skill

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Y93 की कीमत एक बार फिर 1,000 रुपये हुई कम, अब 10,990 रुपये से शुरू है कीमत

Amazon Fab Phones Fest Last Day: OnePlus 6T को बंपर डिस्काउंट पर खरीदने का आज आखिरी मौका, जानें कीमत और ऑफर

VIVO X15 में नहीं होगा हेडफोन जैक, जानें क्या होंगी इस स्मार्टफोन की खूबियां

Opera ने लॉन्च किया दुनिया का पहले गेमिंग ब्राउजर Opera GX, यूजर्स खुद से सेट कर पाएंगे CPU, RAM लिमिट

Google ने खुद किया अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन Pixel 4 को टीज, बैक में दो कैमरों के साथ दिखाई दिया Square कैमरा बंप

News

OxygenOS Open Beta 21/12 bring June security patch, Digital WellBeing, and more to OnePlus 6/6T
News
OxygenOS Open Beta 21/12 bring June security patch, Digital WellBeing, and more to OnePlus 6/6T
BSNL debuts Abhinandan 151 prepaid recharge

News

BSNL debuts Abhinandan 151 prepaid recharge
Honor 20 vs OnePlus 7 vs Oppo Reno

News

Honor 20 vs OnePlus 7 vs Oppo Reno
Apple WWDC 2019 announcements

News

Apple WWDC 2019 announcements
Apple iMovie updated with a green screen effect, and more

News

Apple iMovie updated with a green screen effect, and more