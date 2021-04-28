OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get new OxygenOS 10.3.10 update: What's new?

OnePlus is rolling out a new update for its nearly three-year-old smartphones: the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T. Both devices are getting the OxygenOS 10.3.10 update, which includes the April 2021 security patch. Also Read - OnePlus Nord N100 OxygenOS update brings March security patch, minor improvements

This comes in after both the devices recently received the March 2021 security update. Read on to know about what new features the phones have received.

OnePlus 6, 6T’s new update rolling out

The new OxygenOS 10.3.10 update involves bug fixes and improved system stability. As mentioned earlier, it also includes the updated Android security patch for this month.

The OTA update is said to roll out in a phased manner. This means that it will be available to a limited set of users initially and will eventually reach out to all the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T users once there are no serious bug issues.

While there is no word on the update size, it is recommended that people connect their phones to a charging point and use a stable Wi-Fi connection to download it.

OnePlus 6, 6T features, specs

To recall, the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T got introduced back in 2018. The OnePlus 6, launched with the Android 8.1 Oreo, comes with a 6.28-inch Optic AMOLED display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip. It has dual rear cameras (16-megapixel, 20-megapixel) and a 16-megapixel front camera. It is backed by a 3,300mAh battery with 20W fast charging.

The OnePlus 6T comes with a slightly bigger 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED screen is powered by the same Snapdragon 845 SoC. It gets the same camera configuration as the OnePlus 6. However, comes with a much bigger 3.700mAh battery with 20W fast charging. It was launched with Android 9 out-of-the-box.

In related news, the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7T recently got hold of the OxygenOS 11 update. The update involves bug fixes, a new UI, and added security features. However, both the OnePlus 7 phones don’t get the Always-On-Display (AOD) feature.