OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T latest Open Beta updates bring new Zen mode, screen recorder features

OnePlus has released new Open Beta updates for its OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones. OnePlus 6 owners will get OxygenOS Open Beta 19 update, while OnePlus 6T is carrying Open Beta 11 update. The Chinese company has released OnePlus 7 Pro‘s new Zen Mode and Screen Recorder features for its 2018 devices.

The Screen Recorder feature is self-explanatory. With this feature, OnePlus 6 family users will be able to record the screen and the sounds of your device. The Zen mode is also a brand new feature, which makes the smartphone unusable for 20 minutes, so that users can take eyes off their phone and rest for some time. As per the company, one will not be able to cancel this feature and all incoming notifications are muted for the mentioned time.

But, users can receive calls or make emergency calls. Additionally, all the apps that you have on your phone will also be disabled, excluding the camera app. This feature could be helpful for those who are addicted to their phone. The latest Open Beta updates for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T also improve the smooth-scrolling experience and resolves an issue with Facebook messenger notifications popping up in gaming mode.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

The update also brings support for PIN-TO-TOP for notification category, which is reportedly only for the Indian market. The Open Beta adds support for Telia Denmark VoLTE/VoWiFi, and also optimizes the contact dialing when you are using two SIMs on the device. The last update of both the devices improved the experience of the OnePlus Switch, which is the company’s data migration tool.

The OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T were launched last year. Both the smartphones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. Unlike the OnePlus 6, the OnePlus 6T features an in-display fingerprint sensor. The standard version of the OnePlus 6 offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purpose. Besides, the company recently launched its latest OnePlus 7 series, which includes OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The latter is available for purchase via Amazon India. Just yesterday, the Nebula blue color variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro went on sale for the first time in India. The standard OnePlus 7 phone will soon be available for purchase in the market.