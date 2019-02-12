comscore
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T latest OxygenOS update rolling out

The update brings the latest Android security patch to both the smartphones.

  • Published: February 12, 2019 10:36 AM IST
OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users should check their devices for a new OxygenOS update. The company has started rolling out stable OxygenOS 9.0.4 and OxygenOS 9.0.12 to the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T respectively.

These aren’t major updates bringing with them a whole bunch of new features. Instead they focus on improving the overall user experience on both smartphones. First off, the updates bring in the January 2019 Android security patch, which fixes a lot of vulnerabilities in the operating system.

The changelog reveals that the update brings in a few optimizations to the screen display, and a deeper integration with Google Duo. As with most of these iterative updates, OnePlus is also introducing a whole bunch of general bug fixes, and software improvements.

Recently, OnePlus launched the ‘Product Manager Challenge’, which is essentially a platform for users to pitch ideas for new features that can be added to OxygenOS. Users have been asked to submit their ideas on the OnePlus forums before February 22. After the deadline, senior members of the software team will select the best idea and then integrate it in the OxygenOS. The winner will be announced by ‘mid-March’, and they will get a VIP experience for the next OnePlus launch along with the device that the company will be launching.

OnePlus, in the meantime, is gearing up to participate at MWC 2019 next week. It has sent out invites for a closed-door meeting where the agenda is to ‘Reimagine the Future’. Not surprisingly, a lot of speculations are doing the rounds. If they are to be believed, the company could be showcasing its first smart TV as well as a 5G smartphone prototype.

  • Published Date: February 12, 2019 10:36 AM IST

