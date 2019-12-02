comscore OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T getting Android-10 based OxygenOS Open Beta 2
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T now getting Android 10-based OxygenOS Open Beta 2 update

The Android 10-based OxygenOS Open Beta 2 for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T fixes general system stability, automatic Freeze and Reboot issues, 5GHz Wi-Fi connection issue, fingerprint identification issue and the animation lag for the fingerprint unlock.

  Published: December 2, 2019 2:27 PM IST

OnePlus has started rolling out the Android 10-based OxygenOS Open Beta 2 for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones globally. The company has made an official statement about the update rollout on the official OnePlus forums noting that beta software builds are not as stable official OTAs. It brings several fixes for the 2018 flagships along with performance improvement in the camera department.

As noted in the official changelog, the Android 10-based OxygenOS Open Beta 2 for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T fixes general system stability, automatic Freeze and Reboot issues, 5GHz Wi-Fi connection issue, fingerprint identification issue and the animation lag for the fingerprint unlock. It also noted that the camera performance has been improved and general bugs have been fixed.

OnePlus has specifically mentioned that the OxygenOS Open Beta 2 update is not as stable as official OTAs, hence the users should be open to accept the potential risks. They can anytime report a bug or share feedback through official OnePlus forums or via the OnePlus Community app.

In October, OnePlus started rolling out the very first Open Beta build based on Android 10 for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T phones. It said that the stable build will be released in the month of November, which took place at the start itself. Users received the stable build for both smartphones.

With the Android 10 update, the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get full-screen gestures, and features like Game Space and more. Besides, OnePlus recently pushed the Android 10 update for its OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro phones after a short halt. The OxygenOS 10.0.1 update for OnePlus 7 series added Google’s new full-screen gestures, new UI design, customization menu in settings, a new Game Space feature, improved camera performance and more.

Features OnePlus 6 OnePlus 6T
Price 34999 37999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS
Display 6.28-inch full-HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-2280×1080 pixels 6.4-inch full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 20MP Dual – 16MP + 20MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 3,500mAh 3,700mAh

  Published Date: December 2, 2019 2:27 PM IST

