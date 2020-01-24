comscore OxygenOS 10.3.1 update for OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T rolls out | BGR India
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS 10.3.1 update rolling out with bug fixes and more

Apart from the new bug fixes and system stability improvements, the update also brings in the month-old December 2019 security patch to the devices.

  • Published: January 24, 2020 10:53 AM IST
OnePlus is rolling out a new OxygenOS update for its OnePlus 6 series. The new update brings OxygenOS v10.3.1 to both the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones. This new OxygenOS 10.3.1 update focuses heavily on optimizing the existing features and making improvements by fixing bugs.

The new OxygenOS 10.3.1 update for the OnePlus 6 and 6T is based on the latest Android 10 OS. The software update is about 80MB in size for both the devices. There are no new features added to the update.

OxygenOS 10.3.1 update details

As per the changelog, the update has made several optimizations to multiple system components. To being with, it brings a fix for an issue where a black screen appears on the device after unlocking it via the fingerprint sensor. The update also fixes the animation logo while rebooting the device along with a major disconnection issue with 5Ghz hotspot and the device heating up while charging.

The OxygenOS 10.3.1 additionally optimizes the image preview time in the Camera Pro mode. It also brings fixes to previously reported camera crash issues along with a fix for the issue with videos and images not displaying in the gallery. Similar to other updates, the company also made some under-the-hood stability improvements and other bug fixes, RPRNA reports.

The update further mentions the December 2019 Android security patch. It essentially fixes a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework component. This flaw could allow a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.

OnePlus is rolling out the OTA update for both the devices in a staged manner. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all OnePlus 6 and 6T units gradually. Users will receive a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, users can also check the update by going to the setting menu section of the device.

  • Published Date: January 24, 2020 10:53 AM IST

