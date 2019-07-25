OnePlus has been bringing features from its latest flagship smartphone to the older phones. The company recently brought the Fnatic gaming mode to OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T devices. Now, the latest OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T update brings DC dimming and other features to the smartphones.

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T update details

The OnePlus 6 is getting OxygenOS Open Beta 23 build, whereas the OnePlus 6T has started receiving the OxygenOS Open Beta 15 build. To put in simple words, DC dimming replaces quick flashes on your display with constant illumination. The feature automatically adjusts the brightness of the phone’s display based on the ambient environment.

The new OxygenOS beta update also brings July 2019 Android security patch. Weather app has been added with popular cities in search suggestions. OnePlus laboratory gets new UI design along with DC dimming feature. The OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6Tupdate also brings screen recorder floating widget, and options to control resolution, bit rate and fps. Besides, the update also brings general bug fixes and performance improvements.

OxygenOS beta update details

If you are already on OxygenOS beta, you the update will be available via OTA. It roughly weights about 275MB in size. Now, if you are on a stable build, you can head over to OnePlus website and get the beta build for your OnePlus smartphone. Flashing instructions can also be found on the site.

Features OnePlus 6 OnePlus 6T Price 34999 37999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS Display 6.28-inch full-HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-2280×1080 pixels 6.4-inch full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 20MP Dual – 16MP + 20MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 3,500mAh 3,700mAh

Story Timeline