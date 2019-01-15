comscore
  OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS Open Beta 11 now available
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS Open Beta 11 now available

OnePlus has updated the Android security patch to January 2019 in both the Open Beta builds for OnePlus 6 and 6T.

  • Published: January 15, 2019 10:55 AM IST
oneplus 6t vs oneplus 6 1

OnePlus has just launched new Open Beta builds for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users. These new builds bring the Open Beta version to 11 for OnePlus 6, and version 3 for 6T users. The company made the announcement for the rollout of these new builds in two separate posts on its official OnePlus forums along with details about the rollout.

Similar to almost any other OnePlus update, these announcements were shared by Manu J, the OnePlus staff member, Manager for Global Product Operations. Both the announcement posts also come with detailed changelog for the update to make it easier for users to see what is new in the builds.

Taking a peek at the changelog for both the Open Beta builds, the company has updated the Android security patch to January for the operating system. OnePlus has also added, “deep integration” of Google Duo in the phone software along with adding support for landscape mode in the Messages app. In addition, the company has also made a number of small changes in the Weather app.

Watch: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

These changes include more search options for improved accuracy in search results, improved weather descriptions for more accuracy, more unit options for data such as precipitation, pressure, and visibility, and “more detailed descriptions for weather icons” in the app. The company has also optimized the user interface in its File Manager app while unlocking the lockbox in the Open Beta build for OnePlus 6T. OnePlus has also noted that the software version is beta in nature, which means that it may come with a number of bugs.

OxygenOS 9.0.1 for OnePlus 5 and 5T users released, includes bug fixes

The company has also asked users to provide feedback along with bug reports for the latest Open Beta builds so that developers can improve the software. Users can use the OnePlus Community app to report bugs and submit feedback. These builds come right after the company launched OxygenOS 9.0.3 for OnePlus 5 and 5T users.

