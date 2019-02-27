OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS open beta updates roll out

Earlier today it was reported that OnePlus has rolled out the latest OxygenOS open beta 27 ROM for its OnePlus 5, and open beta 25 ROM for OnePlus 5T. Now, the company has released new open beta builds for its OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T. Both smartphones run Android 9.0 Pie, with the 2018 units now on their 13th and 5th versions respectively. The update doesn’t bring any vital changes, and the improvements listed are minor.

The updates bring with them the usual bug fixes and improvements. The lag which was experienced by a few users when setting an alarm clock is also fixed. Furthermore, it also video calls stability has also been improved. The last update of the OnePlus 6 offered support for quick reply in landscape mode, an optimized screenshot function, enhanced gaming mode and improved clock experience.

Additionally, those who have enrolled for OnePlus’ OxygenOS Open Beta program will get the new update via OTA (over-the-air) in the coming days. Besides, OnePlus has also announced that it will start 5G trials in India in partnership with Qualcomm. At MWC 2019, the Chinese company showcased its first 5G prototype powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset.

Watch: OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Hands-On

As part of the announcement, OnePlus CEO and Founder Pete Lau said, “We have been loyal to Qualcomm’s 800-series Snapdragon chipsets since the release of our very first flagship device. This strong partnership with Qualcomm makes us believe that we could bring the best 5G device to the world.”

Additionally, OnePlus has already revealed that its next flagship device, dubbed OnePlus 7, will not support 5G, and they will launch a separate 5G-enabled smartphone in the market. A few reports also suggest that the OnePlus 7 won’t be supporting wireless charging feature.