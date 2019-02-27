comscore
  • Home
  • OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS open beta updates roll out
News

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS open beta updates roll out

The new Open Beta update brings with it the usual bug fixes and improvements.

  • Published: February 27, 2019 3:37 PM IST

Earlier today it was reported that OnePlus has rolled out the latest OxygenOS open beta 27 ROM for its OnePlus 5, and open beta 25 ROM for OnePlus 5T. Now, the company has released new open beta builds for its OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T. Both smartphones run Android 9.0 Pie, with the 2018 units now on their 13th and 5th versions respectively. The update doesn’t bring any vital changes, and the improvements listed are minor.

The updates bring with them the usual bug fixes and improvements. The lag which was experienced by a few users when setting an alarm clock is also fixed. Furthermore, it also video calls stability has also been improved. The last update of the OnePlus 6 offered support for quick reply in landscape mode, an optimized screenshot function, enhanced gaming mode and improved clock experience.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2 get up to Rs 6,000 discounts

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2 get up to Rs 6,000 discounts

Additionally, those who have enrolled for OnePlus’ OxygenOS Open Beta program will get the new update via OTA (over-the-air) in the coming days. Besides, OnePlus has also announced that it will start 5G trials in India in partnership with Qualcomm. At MWC 2019, the Chinese company showcased its first 5G prototype powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset.

Watch: OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Hands-On

As part of the announcement, OnePlus CEO and Founder Pete Lau said, “We have been loyal to Qualcomm’s 800-series Snapdragon chipsets since the release of our very first flagship device. This strong partnership with Qualcomm makes us believe that we could bring the best 5G device to the world.”

Additionally, OnePlus has already revealed that its next flagship device, dubbed OnePlus 7, will not support 5G, and they will launch a separate 5G-enabled smartphone in the market. A few reports also suggest that the OnePlus 7 won’t be supporting wireless charging feature.

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6

4

34999

Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
16MP + 20MP
OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

37999

Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS
Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
Dual - 16MP + 20MP
  • Published Date: February 27, 2019 3:37 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 hands-on photo leaked online: Report
thumb-img
News
TikTok app crosses the 1 billion download mark: Report
thumb-img
News
Alleged Vivo X27 appears on TENAA featuring triple-camera setup
thumb-img
Gaming
Epic Games releases new teaser of the upcoming Season 8 of Fortnite

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 hands-on photo leaked online: Report
News
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 hands-on photo leaked online: Report
BSNL discontinues 5 long validity prepaid STVs: Report

News

BSNL discontinues 5 long validity prepaid STVs: Report

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS open beta updates roll out

News

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS open beta updates roll out

Top 5 smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top 5 smartphone deals of the day

Tata Sky waives off access fees on HD channels under TRAI’s new framework for DTH operators

News

Tata Sky waives off access fees on HD channels under TRAI’s new framework for DTH operators

Most Popular

Nokia 9 Pureview First Impressions: Takes computational photography to a whole new level

Vivo V15 Pro Camera Review

Oppo's 10x lossless zoom shows both the progress and difficulties with smartphone zoom

Samsung Galaxy S10+ camera samples

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active First Impressions

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 hands-on photo leaked online: Report

BSNL discontinues 5 long validity prepaid STVs: Report

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS open beta updates roll out

Tata Sky waives off access fees on HD channels under TRAI’s new framework for DTH operators

OnePlus and Qualcomm team up to start 5G trials in India

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS open beta updates roll out

News

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS open beta updates roll out
OnePlus and Qualcomm team up to start 5G trials in India

News

OnePlus and Qualcomm team up to start 5G trials in India
OnePlus 5 OxygenOS Open Beta 27, OnePlus 5T Open Beta 25 bring gaming mode enhancements and more

News

OnePlus 5 OxygenOS Open Beta 27, OnePlus 5T Open Beta 25 bring gaming mode enhancements and more
OnePlus 7 won’t launch with wireless charging feature: Report

News

OnePlus 7 won’t launch with wireless charging feature: Report
MWC 2019: OnePlus showcases its 5G prototype smartphone in Barcelona

News

MWC 2019: OnePlus showcases its 5G prototype smartphone in Barcelona

हिंदी समाचार

ये हैं आज की 5 बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन डील्स: मार्केट प्राइस से 20 हजार रुपये सस्ते मिल रहे हैं ये हैंडसेट

अब आपकी मर्जी के बिना WhatsApp ग्रुप में नहीं होगी एंट्री, स्पॉट हुआ नया फीचर

एयरटेल यूजर्स ऐसे चेक करें अपना बैलेंस, वैलिडिटी और डाटा

शाओमी Redmi Note 6 Pro, Note 5 Pro और Redmi Y2 पर मिल रहा है 6,000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट, यहां से खरीदें

वीवो का iQOO स्मार्टफोन वॉटरड्रॉप नॉच के साथ होगा लॉन्च!

News

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 hands-on photo leaked online: Report
News
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 hands-on photo leaked online: Report
BSNL discontinues 5 long validity prepaid STVs: Report

News

BSNL discontinues 5 long validity prepaid STVs: Report
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS open beta updates roll out

News

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS open beta updates roll out
Tata Sky waives off access fees on HD channels under TRAI’s new framework for DTH operators

News

Tata Sky waives off access fees on HD channels under TRAI’s new framework for DTH operators
OnePlus and Qualcomm team up to start 5G trials in India

News

OnePlus and Qualcomm team up to start 5G trials in India